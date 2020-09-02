Residents of Robinson Rd in Mooresville fight against property rezoning

They could, however, add a condition to the rezoning that would prohibit a storage facility from being built on the property.

Alongside the concerns over the planned buildings, all of the residents shared a concern over the added traffic stress the new business could cause on an already tough intersection, citing the high number of accidents that occur from cars turning off of Robinson onto Hwy. 150.

They also were against the removal of the forested area that currently occupies that 8-acre space, calling the area a natural buffer from the noise of traffic on 150 as well as expressing concerns for the wildlife that calls that area home.

Kososki tried to ease the concerns of the residents by saying that the conditional rezoning permit only currently allows usage of up to 24 percent of the property for business use, meaning that much of the property will remain wooded.

He also argued that, if his request were to be denied and the property remained zoned residential, a builder could come in and clear the entire property for housing purposes, eliminating the buffer anyway.