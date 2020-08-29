ROCKING OUT AGAIN: Local charity hosts first fundraising event of the summer

“It’s such a challenging time,” Grin Kids executive director Liana Weller said. “It’s awesome that people are able to get out a little bit more and that we’re able to put together some events together that people feel comfortable going to.”

The concept for the drive-in concert wasn’t something that Weller and company had been working on for a long time either. She said the plans had only been in the works for roughly three weeks prior to the actual event.

“You know, everything falls in place because everyone is ready to go, everyone is ready to do something,” Ace said. “Everyone jumped on board, but it’s still required double the effort to try to get this together and get it ready to go in time.”

Given the short planning time, and even shorter time spent marketing the event, the turnout was great. More than 35 cars bought tickets to park in the field in front of the stage, many bringing tables and chairs to enjoy the warm August evening and have a night out, something that has been long awaited by many.

More people walked up to the event from the neighboring apartments and took in the concert from the street where a handful of local breweries had set up stations for the night.