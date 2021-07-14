S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House ready to serve Mooresville

Mooresville, along with the rest of southern Iredell County, will soon have a new, state-of-the-art hospice care facility.
With a large crowd in attendance on Wednesday morning, the leaders of Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County and many members of the Mooresville Board of Commissioners, including Mayor Miles Atkins, cut the ribbon at the S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House, located at 1325 Mecklenburg Highway.
“This is a phenomenal day,” Terri Phillips, president and CEO of HPCIC, said. “This is something we could only dream of in the past. It took a lot of work from our team, our board and the elected officials (of Mooresville). It’s a long time coming, but good things come to those who wait.”
The opening of the new hospice care facility, which is anticipated for early August, will be the culmination of a years long project to expand services to the southern part of Iredell. They broke ground on the 15,100-square foot facility on July 28, 2020.
“It’s very exciting,” Jodi Belcher said. “I’m super excited to expand our service area and care into Mooresville. It was always something that our Mooresville families asked about.”
Belcher was named the director of the S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House during the construction process of the facility, giving her the ability to work with the designers of the building to get it up to the high standards of HPCIC.
The S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House will feature 10 patient beds with a full-time staff to care for them. The facility also offers family areas and a full-service kitchen along with outdoor areas. In the future, there will be a sacred garden constructed at the front of their five-acre property as a part of phase two of the project.
The building is also home to a 7,200-square foot Homecare and Bereavement Center to assist with individual grief counseling for children and adults.
The lead gift for the facility was provided by John and Christy Mack for the amount of $1 million. The building was named for John’s cousin, Side Mitchell Mack, who passed away at the age of 94 in 2017.
Mack was a longtime member of the Mooresville Board of Commissioners, along with many other organizations, and was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, North Carolina’s highest civilian honor, in 2005.
“This is a great day for Mooresville,” Ronald Mack said. “My dad spent the vast majority of his 97 years trying to make Mooresville a better place. If he were here, he would be screaming from the mountain tops.”
For more information on the S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House, visit www.hoic.org.