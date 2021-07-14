S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House ready to serve Mooresville

Mooresville, along with the rest of southern Iredell County, will soon have a new, state-of-the-art hospice care facility.

With a large crowd in attendance on Wednesday morning, the leaders of Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County and many members of the Mooresville Board of Commissioners, including Mayor Miles Atkins, cut the ribbon at the S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House, located at 1325 Mecklenburg Highway.

“This is a phenomenal day,” Terri Phillips, president and CEO of HPCIC, said. “This is something we could only dream of in the past. It took a lot of work from our team, our board and the elected officials (of Mooresville). It’s a long time coming, but good things come to those who wait.”

The opening of the new hospice care facility, which is anticipated for early August, will be the culmination of a years long project to expand services to the southern part of Iredell. They broke ground on the 15,100-square foot facility on July 28, 2020.

“It’s very exciting,” Jodi Belcher said. “I’m super excited to expand our service area and care into Mooresville. It was always something that our Mooresville families asked about.”

