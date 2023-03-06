If there were any questions about the physicality of Kirsten Lewis-Williams, you wouldn’t even need to ask them – a simple glance at her uniform would be enough.

Spots of blood dotted her jersey from a scrape on her hand while the leg sleeve over her left knee had been ripped open and stained red from floor burn after playing all but a couple of minutes in Lake Norman’s regional title-winning victory over Charlotte Catholic.

“I live for (the physicality). I’m an aggressive player,” she said with a smile. “Winning is everything, so I can’t feel anything right now.”

The Wildcats, largely on the back of stellar play from their lone senior, are headed to the program’s first ever state championship game, looking to cap off one of the greatest seasons in the history of Lake Norman High School, in any sport, with a another trophy.

During their run to the state title game, Lewis-Williams has been everything the ‘Cats have needed and more, outperforming her already incredible stats from the regular season to an incredible degree.

Prior to the playoffs, Lewis-Williams was averaging 19.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game while also dishing out 5.5 assists and grabbing 4.1 steals. All of these numbers were good enough to lead the Wildcats in their first 26 games of the year, but through five games of state tournament play, she’s upped every single one of those averages.

In the Wildcats’ run through the 4A West bracket, Lewis-Williams has averaged 28 points, including topping 30 points twice, and grabbed 11.6 rebounds. She’s also been a key facilitator on the offense racking op 5.8 assists while still providing a spark on defense with 4.4 steals and 1.6 blocks.

“She’s a gamer and she absolutely doesn’t want this season to end,” Lake Norman head coach McKenzie Graham said. “She has done everything in her power to not lose these games and she’s carried that mentality all the way through the playoffs.”

Being the lone senior on a team mostly comprised of sophomores and freshman, she is by far the player with the most playoff experience, having played a significant in eight state tournament games prior to her senior season. That experience has helped push those younger players to new heights.

“It’s really easy to see how much those girls all look up to her,” Graham said. “She’s become a really good mentor in the locker room and they really zone in on the things she says to them and has almost become an extension of the coaching staff in a way.

“Sometimes, you don’t want to hear the same things over and over again from your coach, but she’s able to step in and the other girls really resonate with that.”

Now, with just one week left in her high school career, Lewis-Williams and the rest of the Wildcats are just one victory away from reaching their ultimate goal and they welcome the long layoff as a chance to prepare for a strong opponent in Panther Creek.

“We’ve never been here before, so I think the seven day break will do us some good,” Lewis-Williams said. “Preparation time is always a good thing.”

As Graham walked past her star senior in the hallway after the game, she too noticed the blood that dotted her jersey and smiled as she told members of the media that she thrives off the contact.

“You don’t usually want to see your best player come off the court looking like that,” Graham said. “But seeing her hold that trophy, something that she poured all of that blood and sweat in to, that’s a visual that I’ll remember for a long time.”