Sights and sounds of the season

Fall is definitely in the air, and the John Franklin Moore Park in downtown Mooresville has taken on a new look to reflect the change in the season. Beautiful flowers, pumpkins, gourds and more are decorating the park and trees, courtesy of the Mooresville Downtown Commission, in partnership with Brawley Garden Center. And in the middle of it all is a piano with a sign inviting people to “Share art in the form of music! Please play a tune. Public Arts Committee.” If you haven’t seen it, take a minute to visit the park and perhaps share your talent for music.

