South Iredell student prepares to host 5K benefitting FeedNC

Since she was just a little girl, Erin Beinstock has been a runner. So, when she was presented with the challenge of organizing a community service event for her sophomore year project for South Iredell High School’s International Baccalaureate program, she knew immediately what she would do.

With that, the Health and Wellness Family 5K and Fun Run was born. After spending a lot of time running in similar events, Beinstock, along with her charity partner FeedNC, is hosting her own.

“I’ve always loved going to 5K events,” she said. “To get a chance to put one on and work with a charity like FeedNC has been really fun.”

The event, which will take place at the Lowe’s YMCA in Mooresville on Sunday, is set to benefit FeedNC's program Building Healthy Habits, which is planned to debut after the completion of the charity’s new facility on U.S. 21.

Building Healthy Habits will serve as an after-school program for kids in grades two through five with the goal of teaching them how to develop a healthy lifestyle through educational activities centered around cooking classes, stress management, exercise and more. The program also will be offered for free to families who are struggling financially.

“FeedNC has been super supportive of the event and has been helping me generate ideas,” Beinstock said. “I’ve always loved helping kids in need, too, so this all has been great.”

Not everything has been easy for the young organizer, though. Since beginning the planning, Beinstock has realized just how much goes into putting an event like this on and making it successful.

“It’s been a new experience. I haven’t always been very comfortable reaching out to people and starting conversations,” she said. “But after a couple days of walking into businesses and asking about sponsorship, I got used to it and I’ve really liked it.”

Beinstock’s adventures in acquiring sponsors for the event have been very successful, particularly with businesses near the event site such as Brawley Animal Hospital, Brusters, Hoptown, Josh’s Farmers Market and many more.

“It’s been cool to see how generous people are,” she said. “To see the community come together for events like this is always cool.”

There will also be other things going on besides running at the 5K, such as a DJ, face painting, yard games, and a raffle.

To reserve a spot to participate in the Health and Wellness Family 5K, pre-register at health-and-wellness-family-5k-fun-run.cheddarup.com. The cost to register is $25, and all proceeds go directly to FeedNC.

For information, visit the run's website at sites.google.com/view/health-and-wellness-family-5k/home.