'Spirit of Mooresville' set to welcome The Great Race to Race City

A legion of classic cars will roll down Main Street in Mooresville this coming Saturday at the end of the 16th leg of an endurance race that has wound them through seven states and covered roughly 2,000 miles as a part of an event known as The Great Race.
But for the town of Mooresville, it will be the car that leads them downtown that will carry the most impact.
When those cars parade down Main Street, they will be led by the “Spirit of Mooresville,” a black 1940 Ford Coupe that was built right here and will be driven by longtime Mooresville resident and motorsports legend Don Miller.
“I was honored when they asked me to be a part of this,” Miller said. “Putting this car together was a labor of love.”
Miller, who currently serves as the chairman of the North Carolina Auto Racing Hall of Fame, has been involved in all types of motorsports in his life, from starting his career as a drag racer to setting a speed record at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah to helping found the NASCAR powerhouse Penske Racing and sees the “Spirit of Mooresville” as the perfect opportunity to showcase the town he has grown to love.
“(Mooresville) is the center of automobile racing in this country,” Miller said. “The fact that they chose Mooresville was really important to me. The Great Race is going to bring a lot of recognition to this town and give it the exposure it really deserves.”
For many years, Mooresville has been known as “Race City, USA” and Miller is hoping that the “Spirit of Mooresville” reminds the residents of the town of Mooresville’s deep roots in the racing community.
“The 1940 Ford is famous in the hotrod industry, especially in one of the trades that made this area famous,” Miller said. “Guys would pick the ‘40 Ford for moonshine running because it was so well built. So I thought, what better car for the “Spirit of Mooresville” because this town was one of the main arteries on the moonshine trail that ran between Wilkesboro and Charlotte.”
The Ford that Miller and some friends constructed for the event is powered by a 292 cubic/inch Mercury Flathead V8 engine at his garage in Mooresville.
The portion of the race that the “Spirit of Mooresville” will participate in will begin around 11 a.m. in Galax, Virginia, on Saturday. The race course is not revealed to the public, only to the drivers and navigators that ride with them. The objective of the race is to get to the next destination within a certain amount of time, no slower or no faster.
Once The Great Race arrives in Mooresville, all the vehicles in the field will park on Main Street in front of the Charles Mack Citizen Center for a car show while the drivers and navigators go into the center for a reception.
The stop in Mooresville is the second-to-last checkpoint on the race’s nine-day trek through the southern United States. The racers will depart from Mooresville on Sunday morning and head toward Greenville, South Carolina, and the finish line.
But it’s the goal of Miller and the town of Mooresville to make their stop feel like the finish line.
“We want to make it so successful that they think it ended here,” Miller said. “I think it’ll be a hell of a good time.”
The Great Race will be rolling into Downtown Mooresville at 5 p.m. Saturday. The event is free to the public.
More information on The Great Race can be found at greatrace.com.