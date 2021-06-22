'Spirit of Mooresville' set to welcome The Great Race to Race City

For many years, Mooresville has been known as “Race City, USA” and Miller is hoping that the “Spirit of Mooresville” reminds the residents of the town of Mooresville’s deep roots in the racing community.

“The 1940 Ford is famous in the hotrod industry, especially in one of the trades that made this area famous,” Miller said. “Guys would pick the ‘40 Ford for moonshine running because it was so well built. So I thought, what better car for the “Spirit of Mooresville” because this town was one of the main arteries on the moonshine trail that ran between Wilkesboro and Charlotte.”

The Ford that Miller and some friends constructed for the event is powered by a 292 cubic/inch Mercury Flathead V8 engine at his garage in Mooresville.

The portion of the race that the “Spirit of Mooresville” will participate in will begin around 11 a.m. in Galax, Virginia, on Saturday. The race course is not revealed to the public, only to the drivers and navigators that ride with them. The objective of the race is to get to the next destination within a certain amount of time, no slower or no faster.