Sports card and memorabilia show brings pro wrestlers to Mooresville

A touch of professional wrestling royalty comes to Mooresville this Saturday.
Sports Wax Promotions is hosting its third Sports Card and Collectables show on Jan. 29 at the Charles Mack Citizen Center in Downtown Mooresville, but this will be the first show to feature a keynote autograph session with former professional wrestlers D-Lo Brown and Charles “The Godfather” Wright.
“This is a big deal,” said James Ferree, founder of Sports Wax Promotion. “For this only being our third show and to get guys like that is huge.”
Both Brown and Wright came to prominence in professional wrestling in the 1990s, even once being members of the same faction, the “Nation of Domination”, in the late 90’s. During his time in the WWE, Brown won four European Championships and an Intercontinental title and is now a producer and commentator for Impact Wrestling.
Wright also won many titles during his decade long career in the WWE and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in April of 2016.
“Mooresville is going to be popping on Saturday,” Ferree said. “We want to be able to do this on a more consistent basis because people are going to come from all over.”
Alongside the wrestlers, the event has been able to book more than 40 vendors to come to Mooresville on Saturday. The list of items being sold at the event includes sports cards and memorabilia, pop culture memorabilia and classic toys. In total, more than 80 tables will be set up for visitors to check out merchandise.
“I’ve been contacted by people from South Carolina and the Outer Banks about the event,” Ferree said. “The awesome part is to know that we’re reaching the people that we want to reach and people are interested.
“The word is getting out. We’ve gone from 38 tables, to 50 tables, to now 84 tables, in our three shows.”
Ferree hopes that his venture into the promoting world can branch out beyond sports card shows as well. Plans for an entertainment-centric event are already in the works and other celebrities could be appearing in Mooresville in the future.
“This is something we would love to do all the time,” Ferree said. “Maybe every six weeks, if not monthly. We want to be able to bring these kinds of events and celebrities to Mooresville.”
For more information on the Sports Wax Promotions Winter Sports Card Show, visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SportsWaxPromotions.