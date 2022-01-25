Sports card and memorabilia show brings pro wrestlers to Mooresville

A touch of professional wrestling royalty comes to Mooresville this Saturday.

Sports Wax Promotions is hosting its third Sports Card and Collectables show on Jan. 29 at the Charles Mack Citizen Center in Downtown Mooresville, but this will be the first show to feature a keynote autograph session with former professional wrestlers D-Lo Brown and Charles “The Godfather” Wright.

“This is a big deal,” said James Ferree, founder of Sports Wax Promotion. “For this only being our third show and to get guys like that is huge.”

Both Brown and Wright came to prominence in professional wrestling in the 1990s, even once being members of the same faction, the “Nation of Domination”, in the late 90’s. During his time in the WWE, Brown won four European Championships and an Intercontinental title and is now a producer and commentator for Impact Wrestling.

Wright also won many titles during his decade long career in the WWE and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in April of 2016.

“Mooresville is going to be popping on Saturday,” Ferree said. “We want to be able to do this on a more consistent basis because people are going to come from all over.”