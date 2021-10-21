Catawba College gets $200 million donation

SALISBURY — Catawba College has received $200 million for its endowment. Given by an anonymous donor, the gift is the largest in the college's 170-year history.

"This extraordinary gift is an affirmation of the quality of education at Catawba College and reflects the donor's ambition for Catawba to flourish for generations to come," said David P. Nelson, Catawba's president.

Consistently ranked as a top 10 regional college in the South by U.S. News and World Report and recognized as a leader in undergraduate learning and research, Catawba College enrolls over 1,200 undergraduate and graduate students. Financial aid is provided to 100% of on-campus undergraduate students, demonstrating Catawba's commitment to promoting access and social mobility.

"Students at Catawba benefit from the personal attention they receive from faculty and staff. They have rich opportunities for personal formation and exploration of vocation," said Constance Rogers-Lowery, Catawba's provost. "This gift advances our college's position as a destination for exceptional and visionary faculty who value this kind of learning community."