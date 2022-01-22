Grandfather Mountain features a flurry of winter activities

The temperature is dropping, and friends are calling, looking for something to do.

Fortunately, Grandfather Mountain offers plenty of activities and adventure in the wintertime to keep friends and family engaged.

Winter is known as Grandfather’s “quieter” time of year, not simply due to the stillness and serenity of the natural environment, but because it offers an opportunity for guests to have the park to themselves before the crowds return once more in the spring and summer.

While visitors can most certainly take in the views of picturesque, snow-draped mountains from November through March — even catching a glimpse of the Charlotte skyline on a clear day, some 80 miles away — there are periods of warmer weather that pop up intermittently between the windy and snowy days that allow guests to hike along sunny trails or brave the lofty heights of the Mile High Swinging Bridge.

