Immerse yourself in history at Hart Square Village

Hart Square Foundation will welcome visitors to its 37th Annual Living History Festival on Oct. 22.

Experience life as it would have been in the early 1800s as you stroll through the nation’s largest collection of historic log structures. This event will showcase traditional arts, trades and the pioneer lifestyle in North Carolina.

On festival day, Hart Square Village will bustle with knowledgeable artisans and living historians. Hart Square has a fantastic team of 400 volunteers. Many of the craftspeople and historic demonstrators have gained regional and national acclaim for their artistry. Members of the highly talented group volunteers their time once a year to continue a tradition of bringing Hart Square Village to life and sharing the experience of our pioneer ancestors with the public. Attendees will witness everything from blacksmithing to cotton baling to tin smithing to weaving.

Executive Director Rebecca Hart said: “Historic demonstration at Hart Square is passed through the generations. This event brings together our community in a beautiful intergenerational way. It is common to see three-generation family bands and to see grandparents training up grandkids in the ways of lace making, molasses making and butter churning. Preserving knowledge and passing down tradition, that is why I love this event and hope you will join us at the 37th Annual Living History Festival.”

Tickets are available for this immersive historical experience on the website at hartsquare.com/events/37th-annual-living-history-festival-october-22.

Hart Square Village is an open-air museum located in Vale, consisting of more than 100 historic log structures built between 1760 and 1893. Hart Square Foundation is the nonprofit organization tasked with instilling a pioneering spirit in the next generation through preserving and sharing the history and culture housed at Hart Square Village.