Stellar nights by Shaw brothers, Callesas propel Blue Devils to sweep of Pine Lake

A loud chant from the Mooresville student section rang out.
“He’s on Fire! He’s on Fire!”
That chant came after Kyrell Shaw hit his third consecutive three of the second quarter to help the Blue Devils come back from an early deficit. But he was only just getting started. Mooresville’s junior sharpshooter went on to hit six more threes in the game to turn a close game into a 75-48 blowout win for the Blue Devils (4-0) over Pine Lake (2-4).
“Every game, somebody has to step up. Kyrell had his chance tonight and he had his moment,” Mooresville head coach Armard Moore said. “I think he’s one of the best shooters in the state. He’s going to continue to grow into his role and become a great player for us.
After scoring just 10 points in the first quarter of Monday night’s game, it was Shaw’s explosion from beyond the arc that turned a four-point Pride advantage after the first quarter to a 10-point Blue Devil lead by halftime. Shaw connected on 6-of-7 three point attempts in the second quarter with his only miss coming on a heat-check three that he took from 26-feet out.
“I’m proud of the whole team for knowing to find him,” Moore said. “He was hitting, so why would we go away from it?”
Shaw’s trio of three-pointers in the second half were just icing on the cake as he finished with a game-high 27 points.
While Kyrell Shaw had a comparatively quiet second half, his older brother K.C. Shaw took over the final two frames to squash any chance of a Pine Lake comeback. The senior guard came out after halftime and poured in 12 points in the third to help extend the Blue Devil lead to 15 by the end of the quarter.
K.C. Shaw would finish the game with 18 points, 14 of those coming after halftime.
“We tell him to keep moving on offense and he did that tonight,” Moore said. “He did a great job of that in the second half.”
The Blue Devil boys, with their spectacular three-point performance on Monday night, were just following the lead set by the game that immediately preceded theirs.
The Lady Blue Devils got the crowd warmed up with a spectacular three-point performance from their senior leader Gris Callesas to help boost them to a 58-42 win over the Pride for their first victory of the season.
“We knew we needed this game,” head coach Jay Clark said. “We needed to take a step towards being competitive before we start conference play.”
Callesas nearly matched Shaw in production from beyond the arc, connecting on seven three-pointers in the game, to finish with 29 points in the game.
“Gris is our motor, everybody knows that,” Clark said. “She brings a mentality to both sides of the court. When she’s up like that, she’s able to pull her teammates along with her. We love it when she’s able to do this.”
It took a while for this game to get going as well, as the first quarter ended with Mooresville leading by a score of 8-5, but the pace of the game increased dramatically. Callesas was able to turn a close game into a six-point lead, 24-18, for the Blue Devils at halftime.
The Pride came out of halftime and held Mooresville to just five points in the third quarter and held a 32-29 lead heading into the fourth.
“I challenged the girls to play better defense in the fourth quarter,” Clark said. “We needed to get the run outs to generate more offensive rhythm.”
The Blue Devils responded with their best stretch of the game, outsourcing Pine Lake by 11 points over the first four minutes of the fourth to take an eight-point lead. The lead only increased from there as Callesas scored 10 of her 29 points in the final quarter.
“This was a must-win for us,” Clark said. “The girls found a way to do it when things weren’t going well early on.”
Both Blue Devil teams will travel to Charlotte to take on Garinger on Wednesday night.