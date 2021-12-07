Stellar nights by Shaw brothers, Callesas propel Blue Devils to sweep of Pine Lake

“Gris is our motor, everybody knows that,” Clark said. “She brings a mentality to both sides of the court. When she’s up like that, she’s able to pull her teammates along with her. We love it when she’s able to do this.”

It took a while for this game to get going as well, as the first quarter ended with Mooresville leading by a score of 8-5, but the pace of the game increased dramatically. Callesas was able to turn a close game into a six-point lead, 24-18, for the Blue Devils at halftime.

The Pride came out of halftime and held Mooresville to just five points in the third quarter and held a 32-29 lead heading into the fourth.

“I challenged the girls to play better defense in the fourth quarter,” Clark said. “We needed to get the run outs to generate more offensive rhythm.”

The Blue Devils responded with their best stretch of the game, outsourcing Pine Lake by 11 points over the first four minutes of the fourth to take an eight-point lead. The lead only increased from there as Callesas scored 10 of her 29 points in the final quarter.

“This was a must-win for us,” Clark said. “The girls found a way to do it when things weren’t going well early on.”

Both Blue Devil teams will travel to Charlotte to take on Garinger on Wednesday night.

