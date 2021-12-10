Stocks for Tots event returns with great success

A line stretched all throughout the Charles Mack Citizen Center, winding through hallways and down a staircase. The people in line, holding various items of NASCAR memorabilia, were all there to meet and get autographs from NASCAR greats of all forms, from drivers, young and old, to team members, team owners, media members, and many others, all for a great cause.
“I thought tonight was out of sight,” Don Miller, chairman of the North Carolina Auto Racing Hall of Fame, said. “The fans love this event and that’s why we do it.”
Nearly 300 people turned out to the 32nd annual Stocks for Tots meet-and-greet event for the first time since 2019 after the 2020 event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To be able to come back and have this kind of impact makes it extra special,” John Dodson, of NASCAR Technical Institute, said. “And it means a lot for the kids that are going to be the real winners tonight.”
Stocks for Tots, an organization founded in 1989, collects donations in the form of both money and unwrapped toys during the holiday season to help provide children with a memorable Christmas while also advocating against child abuse. To date, Stocks for Tots has raised more than $1 million and collected more than 70,000 toys.
“None of this would be here without the fans,” Dodson said. “It’s really cool to see people get a chance to talk to their heroes and get an autograph, but knowing that this event is going to give some kids Christmas that may have otherwise not been able to have one is the important part.”
More than 50 motorsports celebrities were on hand to meet fans and sign autographs.
“It’s exciting to be a part of this,” Harrison Burton, NASCAR Cup Series driver, said. “It’s for a great cause and it makes it all worth it. It’s been a while since we’ve gotten to have an autograph session like this, so it’s nice to get some good things out of it.”
“It means a ton that all of these people are willing to come out and do this for the fans,” Dodson said. “Everyone is so excited to be here.”
The event, which was scheduled to last from 6:30-8:30 p.m., ended up running over its allotted time by more than 30 minutes due to the sheer amount of fan interest. Many of the drivers remained until the last few fans came by.
“I love talking to the people that come through,” Miller said. “This was a very big event for us.”