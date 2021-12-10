Stocks for Tots event returns with great success

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“None of this would be here without the fans,” Dodson said. “It’s really cool to see people get a chance to talk to their heroes and get an autograph, but knowing that this event is going to give some kids Christmas that may have otherwise not been able to have one is the important part.”

More than 50 motorsports celebrities were on hand to meet fans and sign autographs.

“It’s exciting to be a part of this,” Harrison Burton, NASCAR Cup Series driver, said. “It’s for a great cause and it makes it all worth it. It’s been a while since we’ve gotten to have an autograph session like this, so it’s nice to get some good things out of it.”

“It means a ton that all of these people are willing to come out and do this for the fans,” Dodson said. “Everyone is so excited to be here.”

The event, which was scheduled to last from 6:30-8:30 p.m., ended up running over its allotted time by more than 30 minutes due to the sheer amount of fan interest. Many of the drivers remained until the last few fans came by.

“I love talking to the people that come through,” Miller said. “This was a very big event for us.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.