Stocks for Tots sees record turnout to annual charity autograph signing

In the minutes before the crowd of people snaked through the Charles Mack Citizen Center started to make their way through the maze of NASCAR personalities, Don Miller had a gleam in his eye and a smile on his face.

“Big crowd tonight, isn’t it?” he said with a smile.

It wasn’t just a big crowd that turned out Tuesday night for the 33rd annual Stocks for Tots meet-and-greet event, it was potentially a record-breaking one.

“This is just exceptional,” John Dodson, chairman of the North Carolina Auto Racing Hall of Fame, said. “It means that all of the kids that we help to support are going to have a great Christmas. This is what Don’s vision of this event is.”

The nearly 400 people that turned out to the meet-and-greet were treated to an incredible lineup of NASCAR drivers, from newcomers to champions, Hall of Famers, and media personalities there to sign autographs for the fans.

“To see all of these people come here to help support us and support the kids is always so special,” Dodson said. “It’s always just so exciting to be able to give all of these toys to them and see the looks on their faces.”

Since 1989, Stocks for Tots has accepted donations in the form of both money and unwrapped toys during the holiday season to help provide less fortunate children with a memorable Christmas while also advocating against child abuse. To date, Stocks for Tots has raised more than $1 million and collected more than 70,000 toys.

“In the midst of everything that is going on in the world today, to see that everyone still has this kind of grassroots affection and heart,” Dodson continued. “Everyone here tonight has been smiling and having fun.”

Nearly 70 NASCAR and Motorsports personalities, such as Daytona 500 champions Austin Cindric and Ryan Newman, Indy 500 champion Will Power, and NASCAR champion Martin Truex, Jr. were on hand.

The event, which was scheduled to last from 6:30-8:30 p.m. ended up running over its allotted time by more than 30 minutes due to the sheer amount of fan interest. Many of the drivers remained until the last few fans came by.

“Every driver and personality is always so happy to be here and do this for the fans,” Dodson said. “This event is always as big as the people that come be a part of it. We hope to keep getting even bigger, but I think we’ve outdone ourselves tonight.”