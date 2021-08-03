The Jewel of Kannapolis: Cannon Ballers' new ballpark wins Low-A Park of the Year

When Vince Marcucci walks into Atrium Health Ballpark for another day at the office, he sees things that few other assistant general managers of a Minor League Baseball team do on any given day in their ballpark: the daily goings-on of a public park.

From the playground and splash pad down the third base line, to the bar in right field and the concourse that has distance markers for walkers, the citizens of Kannapolis turn out every day because the decision was made early in the development of the new cornerstone of Downtown Kannapolis would be a public park when the Cannon Ballers aren’t playing.

“I crack up when I come in on, like, a Tuesday and there’s 40 kids on the playground at noon. My whole career, when you go upstairs into the offices of a baseball stadium, you look out to an empty stadium,” Marcucci said. “It’s such a sense of pride and accomplishment to be able to provide a place like this that everyone can enjoy.”

This is just one of the many reasons that Atrium Health Ballpark was voted as the Best Ballpark in Low-A Minor League Baseball in July, validating a year’s long commitment to not only the revitalization of baseball in Kannapolis, but an entire district of the city’s growing Downtown.