The Jewel of Kannapolis: Cannon Ballers' new ballpark wins Low-A Park of the Year

When Vince Marcucci walks into Atrium Health Ballpark for another day at the office, he sees things that few other assistant general managers of a Minor League Baseball team do on any given day in their ballpark: the daily goings-on of a public park.
From the playground and splash pad down the third base line, to the bar in right field and the concourse that has distance markers for walkers, the citizens of Kannapolis turn out every day because the decision was made early in the development of the new cornerstone of Downtown Kannapolis would be a public park when the Cannon Ballers aren’t playing.
“I crack up when I come in on, like, a Tuesday and there’s 40 kids on the playground at noon. My whole career, when you go upstairs into the offices of a baseball stadium, you look out to an empty stadium,” Marcucci said. “It’s such a sense of pride and accomplishment to be able to provide a place like this that everyone can enjoy.”
This is just one of the many reasons that Atrium Health Ballpark was voted as the Best Ballpark in Low-A Minor League Baseball in July, validating a year’s long commitment to not only the revitalization of baseball in Kannapolis, but an entire district of the city’s growing Downtown.
“The award means a lot to us because of what this ballpark means to Kannapolis and this area,” Trevor Wilt, baseball operations manager for the Cannon Ballers, said. “This was never something we wanted so we could pat ourselves on the back, it was more to tell the community that if we win this, you win this. It meant a lot to see that kind of support from the community.”
The Downtown Kannapolis Revitalization project began its initial phases way back in 2015, always with the new ballpark as the centerpiece of the plan. The park broke ground in October of 2018 with the goal of opening for the 2020 season.
But, with just 23 days remaining until opening day, the Minor League Baseball season was put on hold, and eventually canceled, leaving the brand new stadium without its main attraction for the first year of its existence. However, the organization didn’t totally look at that as a bad thing.
“As an organization, it would have been the absolute worst to open this stadium and play in front of nobody,” Wilt said. “We’re glad we were able to have the first year to figure out our food and beverage operation and work out the kinks before we opened for baseball games.”
Because of all the extra time afforded to the Cannon Ballers organization, they were able to get things like food service and community relations down to a science, so much so that other minor league teams were asking them for help.
During the heat of the pandemic, and even to this day, the Cannon Ballers opened up their stadium to various weekly events in their upstairs bar and lounge to keep the Kannapolis community engaged and entertained during 2020.
That engagement turned into interest in the baseball team for the 2021 season. Season ticket sales increased to roughly 400% from their final full season at the old park to just over 1,000 season ticket holders in 2021. That is more than their per game average attendance in 2019.
“The city has embraced us 150,000% percent,” Ryan Pegarsch said. “You see it around town. I can’t go to a restaurant without seeing a Cannon Baller logo. I can’t go anywhere in Mooresville without seeing a Cannon Baller logo. It’s all over the place.”
Pegarsch, the Cannon Ballers’ community relations manager and resident of Mooresville, has even seen an increase of people coming back to Kannapolis that hadn’t been to a baseball game in years.
“It’s not just Kannapolis, we’re a regional team now,” Pegarsch said. “We’re taking in people from Mooresville and Statesville that haven’t been to a game here in a long time.”
Along with the public park aspect to bring locals in, the Cannon Ballers have decided that the way to attract people from throughout the region is to create an entire brand and experience around being fun.
“We really did double down on the fun aspects of our branding. The striped awnings, the carnival games, it’s all here to act as an escape,” Marcucci said. “Because that’s what people look for in minor league games: an escape from the regular.
“We want you to come to the ballpark and forget all the troubles of the outside world.”
That escapism seems to be working wonders for the Cannon Ballers. Through 42 games, 70% of their home games, they have already had more than 100,000 fans walk through the gates and have had multiple sellouts. In their final year in the old stadium, they’ve had just one sellout and didn’t come close to hosting 100,000 fans.
And that’s with the team being 25-53 and in last place in their division.
“It’s just all-around family entertainment,” Pegarsch said. “Even when the on-field product isn’t that great, it’s amazing to see the atmosphere every night.”
As the City of Kannapolis continues to develop the area around the stadium, there will be even more going on near Atrium Health Ballpark. On July 27, the city reached an agreement to invest more than $40 million to develop just under two acres of land just outside the current boundaries of the stadium, just beyond right field, into offices, shops, restaurants and apartments.
“It’s such a sense of pride and accomplishment that this team is a vehicle for growth in this community,” Marcucci said. “It’s been so cool to see the development of a walkable downtown. Walking down the street, I realized that this is everything they talked about doing five years ago.”
Over the course of the next month and a half, the Cannon Ballers will host 18 more baseball games in Atrium Health Ballpark, including a stretch of 12 games in 13 days beginning Aug. 17.
“To all the people in Iredell County that haven’t made it out here yet, give it a chance,” Pegarsch said. “It’s a truly different atmosphere where you can have a blast and enjoy every single moment in this ballpark.”