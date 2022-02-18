Top seeds upset in GMC Tournament, Lake Norman to play for title

Thursday night was just the seventh time all season that the Chargers scored fewer than 60 points.

“I think we’re playing better defensively than we have at any point in the season,” Hodges said. “I think our man-to-man defense was very good all night.”

At halftime, the Wildcats had only allowed 29 points, much of that coming from one player. Cox Mill guard Marcus Morgan was able to break the Wildcats’ man defense on more than a few occasions to score 15 first-half points.

“They were feeding off what (Morgan) was doing,” Hodges added. “Having Trent (Steinour) on the floor makes a huge difference for our defense. Him being back there to protect the rim is a key to our defense.”

Steinour, a 6-foot-7 freshman who started just his second game on Thursday night, finished the game with 10 points and six rebounds.

“Honestly, I think the guys figured out that we need to get stops to win games,” Hodges said. “Earlier in the season, we were just trying to outscore everybody. Putting the kinda effort that we have into defense and rebounding is a big reason why we’re still playing.”