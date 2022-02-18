Top seeds upset in GMC Tournament, Lake Norman to play for title

MOORESVILLE — It wasn’t that long ago that Lake Norman’s season had been written off by many outside the program. A dismal stretch in the month of January and early February that saw the Wildcats go 2-8 caused them to tumble from the playoff projections despite their 11-2 start.
But, just in time for the Greater Metro Conference Tournament, Lake Norman righted the ship and now, winners of four of their last five games, sit just one win from claiming the tournament championship.
“The guys have completely bought into ‘the team’,” Lake Norman head coach Grant Hodges said. “I’ve always felt like we were as good as anybody in the conference.”
The Wildcats, with their 61-59 upset win over the regular season conference champion Cox Mill Chargers (18-7) in the conference semi-finals on Thursday night, have now proven that thought by beating every team in the conference at least once — all except for one: West Cabarrus.
Luckily for Lake Norman, they’ll have a third chance to take down the Wolverines in the conference championship game tonight.
To pull off the upset of Cox Mill, the Wildcats turned in one of their most complete defensive performances of the season. The Chargers came into the game averaging over 67 points per game over the course of the season, but averaged 77 in the two games against Lake Norman.
Thursday night was just the seventh time all season that the Chargers scored fewer than 60 points.
“I think we’re playing better defensively than we have at any point in the season,” Hodges said. “I think our man-to-man defense was very good all night.”
At halftime, the Wildcats had only allowed 29 points, much of that coming from one player. Cox Mill guard Marcus Morgan was able to break the Wildcats’ man defense on more than a few occasions to score 15 first-half points.
“They were feeding off what (Morgan) was doing,” Hodges added. “Having Trent (Steinour) on the floor makes a huge difference for our defense. Him being back there to protect the rim is a key to our defense.”
Steinour, a 6-foot-7 freshman who started just his second game on Thursday night, finished the game with 10 points and six rebounds.
“Honestly, I think the guys figured out that we need to get stops to win games,” Hodges said. “Earlier in the season, we were just trying to outscore everybody. Putting the kinda effort that we have into defense and rebounding is a big reason why we’re still playing.”
After giving up nearly as many Charger points in the third quarter, 22, as they did in the entire first half, the Wildcats buckled down on defense to allow just eight points in the final quarter to come back from a five-point deficit to start the fourth.
Much of the damage the Wildcats were able to do offensively in the second half came at the foul line. After they were put into the bonus with 3:42 remaining in the third quarter, they went to the line 17 times, scoring 12 of their final 20 points on free throws.
The biggest beneficiary of the 15 fouls that were called on Cox Mill in the final 16 minutes was Davis Wagner. The senior went to the line eight times and sank all eight free throws. Wagner finished the game with a team-high 20 points.
But it was Cole Callaway, who was fighting through an illness to play in the game, that hit what was ultimately the game-winning bucket for the 'Cats. With just over 14 seconds to play, Callaway drove to the basket from the left wing, hung in the air, and hit a layup while being fouled. He converted on the three-point play to give the Wildcats a lead.
“He was hurting tonight,” Hodges said of Callaway. “But he was able to push through both Tuesday and tonight.”
Also finishing in double figures for the Wildcats was Tre McKinnon. The freshman totaled 13 points.
The Wildcats’ previous two meetings with West Cabarrus ended in close defeats for Lake Norman despite them holding a double digit lead at some point during the game.
“The way we’ve been playing, I think we have a good chance,” Hodges said. “We just have to finish the game. I like where we are.
“It’s kind of fun knowing that you need to win to get into the playoffs.”
The Wildcats and Wolverines will tip off at 7:30 tonight at Lake Norman High School.
Sloppy Blue Devils upset by West Cabarrus
On the other side of the bracket from the Wildcats, Mooresville took on West Cabarrus to advance to the conference finals themselves and set up a rematch of the Feb. 11 thriller.
However, the 3-seed Wolverines (14-12), a team Mooresville (20-3) had swept in the regular season, never let the 2-seed Blue Devils get comfortable and pulled off their own upset win, defeating Mooresville 77-70 in overtime.
However, despite their sloppy play throughout the game, but particularly in the first half, the Blue Devils never allowed West Cabarrus to pull away in what became a fast-paced, back-and-forth game.
The largest lead for either team in the first half was six points, a 31-25 lead for Mooresville, but much of the first two quarters was spent trading the lead with a total of nine lead changes over the first 16 minutes of play.
After halftime, the Wolverines came out firing, quickly building a seven-point lead, 44-37, in the first 2:34 of the third quarter, but the Blue Devils roared back, outsourcing West Cabarrus 14-5 over the final 5:26 to take a slim two-point lead, 51-49, into the fourth.
It was Mooresville’s turn to build a lead to start the final quarter, continuing a 19-3 run that started in the third to take an eight-point lead, 59-51, with 6:35 to play. West Cabarrus came back to tie the game at 61 with 2:01 to play in regulation.
With 28 seconds to play and the game tied at 63, Mooresville’s K.C. Shaw knocked down a mid range jumpshot to give his team a late lead, but it was short lived. With just two seconds left on the clock, the Wolverines’ Josh Harris hit a shot of his own to send the game to overtime.
Mooresville never held a lead in the extra period.
Shaw finished with a game-high 27 points for the Blue Devils with Christian Herring and Kyrell Shaw joining him in double figures, each of them finishing with 11 points.
Girls finals
The Lake Norman girls team will also play for the conference title tonight at 6 p.m. The Wildcats defeated Mooresville, 76-29, Wednesday to earn the spot in the finals.