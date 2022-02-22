Town of Mooresville honors Jamie Barrier for 23 years of service

The Mooresville Town Board of Commissioners met for their second meeting of the month of February at Town Hall on Monday night.
Before addressing the issues, however, they took time to honor Jamie Barrier, the battalion chief of Mooresville Fire & Rescue, on his retirement from duty after serving for 23 years.
“He told me once that one of the happiest days of his life was when he got the call and was offered a position at the fire department,” Commissioner Bobby Compton said. “This town is fortunate to have had good people work here.”
Barrier, who was hired on Nov. 5, 1998, after spending time working with the Huntersville Police Department, was hailed as a pioneer of communications by Fire Chief Curt Deaton. He was credited with building the first Field-Comm vehicle for the town of Mooresville.
“(Barrier) represented Mooresville at the state level whenever there was an emergency that has happened over the last 10 or 15 years,” Deaton said. “He’s served and coordinated all of the radio communications for the state during those times.”
Deaton and the rest of the board presented Barrier with a certificate of appreciation for his years of service.
“I’m still a call away if anybody needs anything,” Barrier said.
The Board of Commissioners also named March as “Developmental Disability Awareness Month” in Mooresville.
During the main portion of the agenda, the board passed a resolution granting just under $4.5 million in incentives to BestCo as the company plans a $177 million expansion of its Mooresville headquarters. The incentives will be distributed over the course of seven years and BestCo anticipates the expansion to create up to nearly 400 jobs.
The board also passed a pair of crucial new zoning regulations. First, they voted unanimously to install a new Universal Development Ordinance (UDO). The process began in March 2020 and is a holistic rewrite of the land development and zoning standards throughout the town of Mooresville.
Subsequently, the board also passed a request to update Mooresville’s official zoning map.
Other issues passed by the
board
A watershed provision request from South Iredell Community Development Corporation for Lot 12 of Business Park East off Mount Ulla Highway.
A voluntary annexation and utility request from John and Kerry Brown for a property located on Oakridge Farm Highway.
A request from the Mooresville Downtown Commission to close Main Street from Iredell Avenue to Center Avenue, Broad Street from Center Avenue to Moore Avenue, and Moore Avenue on April 2, May 7, June 4, July 2, Aug. 6, Sept. 3 and Oct. 1 from 3-9 p.m. for the Festival of Food Trucks events.
Created a deputy finance director, accounting position.
An amendment to appropriate $20,000 from the police asset forfeitures account into the annual budget in order to purchase tactical helmets.
A request from the Planning Department to establish Board of Adjustment member payments of $100 per meeting for members and $150 per meeting for the chair.
Authorizing the town manager and engineering services director to apply for a $1.5 million grant from the Stormwater Infrastructure Fund, which was authorized in the 2021-22 state budget.