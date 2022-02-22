Town of Mooresville honors Jamie Barrier for 23 years of service

The Mooresville Town Board of Commissioners met for their second meeting of the month of February at Town Hall on Monday night.

Before addressing the issues, however, they took time to honor Jamie Barrier, the battalion chief of Mooresville Fire & Rescue, on his retirement from duty after serving for 23 years.

“He told me once that one of the happiest days of his life was when he got the call and was offered a position at the fire department,” Commissioner Bobby Compton said. “This town is fortunate to have had good people work here.”

Barrier, who was hired on Nov. 5, 1998, after spending time working with the Huntersville Police Department, was hailed as a pioneer of communications by Fire Chief Curt Deaton. He was credited with building the first Field-Comm vehicle for the town of Mooresville.

“(Barrier) represented Mooresville at the state level whenever there was an emergency that has happened over the last 10 or 15 years,” Deaton said. “He’s served and coordinated all of the radio communications for the state during those times.”

Deaton and the rest of the board presented Barrier with a certificate of appreciation for his years of service.