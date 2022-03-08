Town of Mooresville selects Iredell contractor for $9M Mill Village project

During their first meeting in the month of March, the Mooresville Board of Commissioners unanimously agreed to a multi-million dollar contract to help revitalize the Mill Village stretching from South Main Street all the way down to Ridge Avenue.

The project, which will total more than $9 million, was awarded to Bell Construction, a company based out of Statesville, and is set to be a complete overhaul of the entire infrastructure of the Historic Mill Village area. The planned improvements will include new water, sewer, and storm lines as well as new sidewalks, curbs, gutters and pavement.

Construction is currently slated to start in April with a targeted completion of November 2023. To help fund this project, the board also reallocated nearly $3 million from other sources.

The board also denied a pair of requests on Monday night. The first involved rezoning a property on North Main Street from Residential to Corridor-Mixed Use. The applicant, Bradley Cook, was hoping to use the home located on the property as a base for his real estate business. The request was denied on a 5-2 vote. The board did, however, recommend that the applicant return to the board with a new request for a conditional rezoning.