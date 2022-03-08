Town of Mooresville selects Iredell contractor for $9M Mill Village project

During their first meeting in the month of March, the Mooresville Board of Commissioners unanimously agreed to a multi-million dollar contract to help revitalize the Mill Village stretching from South Main Street all the way down to Ridge Avenue.
The project, which will total more than $9 million, was awarded to Bell Construction, a company based out of Statesville, and is set to be a complete overhaul of the entire infrastructure of the Historic Mill Village area. The planned improvements will include new water, sewer, and storm lines as well as new sidewalks, curbs, gutters and pavement.
Construction is currently slated to start in April with a targeted completion of November 2023. To help fund this project, the board also reallocated nearly $3 million from other sources.
The board also denied a pair of requests on Monday night. The first involved rezoning a property on North Main Street from Residential to Corridor-Mixed Use. The applicant, Bradley Cook, was hoping to use the home located on the property as a base for his real estate business. The request was denied on a 5-2 vote. The board did, however, recommend that the applicant return to the board with a new request for a conditional rezoning.
A request to construct a vehicular gate on Lanyard Drive and Beacon Drive, roads off of Langtree Road, was also denied after a lengthy hearing. The applicant, Paul Harraka, testified his reasons for requesting the gates — so as to keep unwanted traffic out of the private neighborhood he lives in. A handful of residents of the community spoke both for and against his proposal, but it was ultimately struck down by the board.
Other items passed by the board
Consider accepting with appreciation a donation from Paul Callaway and Callaway Industrial Services in the amount of $1,525 to donate one-half of the cost for a custom solar single-sided mounted clock. This clock will be installed on the back peak of the clubhouse and the clock’s perimeter will identify the Mooresville Golf Club and Callaway Industrial.
Consider accepting grant funds in the amount of $500 from the N.C. Council for Women and Youth Involvement. These funds are to be utilized by the Mooresville Youth Council to construct educational signs about the wet retention pond at the Selma Burke Community Center.
Consider donating eight surplus rocking chairs from the Mooresville Public Library to the Iredell Statesville Schools’ Fine Arts Program “Rock into Arts.”
Consider accepting the following streets in the Wellesley community for maintenance, reducing the posted speed limit to 25 MPH, and releasing the associated Performance Bonds:
Warfield Drive—1,135’
Bushney Loop—1,276’
Morden Loop—767’
Wellesley Lane—595’
Glastonbury Drive—297’
Consider accepting the following street in the Brookside community for maintenance, reducing the posted speed limit to 25 MPH:
Holly Ridge Drive—1,173’
Consider accepting a portion of Briarhill Road for maintenance. This small section of roadway (174’) was intended to be dedicated to the town per a plat from 1994. The remainder of Briarhill Road is owned and maintained by NCDOT.
Consider approving an amendment for the contract to design the Town Hall Annex with Creech and Associates PLLC in an amount of $9,510 to include structural design and furniture selection services bringing the entire contract amount not to exceed $189,010. This is for the existing contract with Creech and Associates for the design of the Town Hall annex.
Consideration of an Interlocal Planning Agreement with the City of Charlotte through the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization for the Town of Mooresville Vision Zero Action Plan Study. Consideration of an Interlocal Planning Agreement with the City of Charlotte through the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization for $48,000 (80%) of reimbursement with a required local match of $12,000 (20%) for a total of $60,0000 for the Town of Mooresville Vision Zero Action Plan Study.