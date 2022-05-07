Truck series driver takes fight against Lyme disease to the track

When driving a race car is your job, the aches and pains of muscle fatigue are just something that comes with the territory. After all, driving at high speeds for hours at a time in a car that exceeds 100 degrees more times than not is enough to make even the most well-prepared drivers sore.

For Danny Bohn, that muscle pain and fatigue is amplified and lasts well past his time in the driver’s seat. That’s because, for as long as he can remember, Bohn has been dealing with the many symptoms and effects of Lyme disease.

Now, with the help of his sponsor, TicksSuck.org, Bohn is getting a chance to tell his story.

“Lyme disease is something I’ve struggled with most of my life,” Bohn said. “To be able to turn it into a positive and bring awareness to the disease is really cool.”

Bohn believes that he was afflicted with Lyme disease early in life growing up in New Jersey. However, the symptoms went mostly undiscovered for much of his life until, in 2015, many of them flared up at once causing the then-25-year-old Bohn a lot of pain and confusion.

“In 2015, I just had all kinds of random symptoms come up,” he said. “The biggest thing, though, was that there was never really a clear answer or diagnosis. Every test or scan that I’ve ever had done came back normal, but I know the pain I felt and knew that everything wasn’t fine.”

Since he announced the partnership with TicksSuck.org on April 28, Bohn has had many people that also suffer from the chronic ailments caused by Lyme disease reach out to him and share their own stories, as well as show appreciation for telling his own story.

“There’s a lot of people that are dealing with the same things that I do when it comes to our fight with Lyme disease,” he said. “Knowing that you’re not alone is pretty cool. A lot of people have reached out to me and thanked me for putting that on the truck and spreading awareness of the disease.”

To add an extra layer to the awareness brought by the bright green truck that Bohn planned to drive in the Dead On Tools 200 at Darlington on May 6, the month of May is also Lyme Disease Awareness Month, a critically important month for the Steven and Alexandra Cohen Foundation in their efforts to raise money to fight the disease.

TicksSuck.org is a branch of the Cohen Foundation founded in 2015 by Alexandra Cohen, a sufferer of the disease herself, that, having raised over $73 million for Lyme disease research, is the No. 1 awareness foundation for the disease that effects nearly 500 Americans.

“To be able to put TicksSuck.org on the truck in front of all the NASCAR fans, both at the race and on television, is pretty cool,” Bohn said. “Getting to share my story and raise awareness and hopefully go down there and have a really good showing in the race is something that I look forward to.”

Not only did his truck have the intriguing moniker of “Ticks Suck” all over it, the paint scheme is one that will be recognized by NASCAR fans as the bright green and white one that Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip drove to consecutive championships in 1981 and 1982.

“I’ve always thought that car looked really cool and the color scheme worked with the ones that TicksSuck.org uses,” Bohn said. “It’s just something that worked out. The truck definitely looks good.”

The race at Darlington was just Bohn’s second of the season for Young’s Motorsports. He drove his No. 20 truck to an eighth place finish in the season opener at Daytona and has run well in his previous three trips to Darlington in the truck series. For Friday night, he’s was just looking to run well and be in it at the end.

“It would be a home run to win on Friday in this truck,” he said. “We’ve had some good runs and anything is possible. I’m going to go down there and be as focused as I can be. I look forward to going to Darlington.”

For more information on the fight against Lyme Disease, visit TicksSuck.org.

