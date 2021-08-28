WATCH NOW: Aria's Playground: Mooresville girl with pediatric cancer receives surprise of a lifetime

Aria Hipp was guided down the stairs into her backyard by her parents, being told to keep her eyes shut to not ruin the surprise that awaited her. When she finally reached the grass and turned around to look, Aria’s eyes opened wide.
There was a brand new playground built just for her sitting in the backyard of her Mooresville home that hadn’t been there just a few hours before. Undeterred by the crowd of people in her yard that she didn’t recognize, Aria went from the swing, to the slide, to the climbing wall, back to the slide, and so on, playing like a 3-year-old — something she’s seldom been able to do since being diagnosed with pediatric cancer.
“It’s been amazing. I can’t explain how grateful we are,” Nichole Hipp, Aria’s mother, said. “She’s been through so much and she’s not been able to get out and go play. This is a blessing because she’s able to play on a playground again.”
The playground was provided to Aria and her family through the Roc Solid Foundation, a charity whose mission it is to provide young children dealing with pediatric cancer with a place to play in the comfort of their own home. Aria’s is one of 13 playsets that will be donated to children all over the southeast this summer thanks to a donation from Gwaltney Foods.
“The look on these kids’ faces when they come out is priceless,” Lindsay Lopez, director of development at Roc Solid Foundation, said. “It’s definitely what hope looks like, them just coming out here and forgetting about cancer for a few minutes.”
However the playground still had to be built to complete the surprise for Aria, meaning that her parents, Nichole and Adam Hipp, had an extra bit of secret keeping on Friday morning. Starting at about 9 a.m., all of the windows on one side of the house had to be curtained off and Aria had to be kept busy while volunteers from the Roc Solid Foundation, Gwaltney, and Smithfield constructed her new playground right outside.
“We had my mom sneaking upstairs to take pictures of the progress so that Aria wouldn’t see,” Nichole Hipp said.
“Roc Solid provided us with a box of activities, though, so we were able to keep her mind off of what was going on outside,” Adam Hipp added.
Many members of the companies that helped to donate the playset to the Hipp family were on hand to help construct the playset as well. Once they completed the build, all of them were given the opportunity to leave a message of hope for Aria somewhere on the playset.
“We just want Aria to have a safe place to play while she’s in treatment,” Adrienne Taylor, public relations manager for Gwaltney, said. “This is the fourth build that I’ve been on and it just opens your heart when they come out to see their new playset and they know they have a place to come out and play and not have to worry.”
Long after all of the volunteers that helped provide Aria with her new playground, she continued to climb up the ladder and go down the slide, showing that even despite her diagnosis, she can still be as playful as any other child her age.