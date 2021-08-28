WATCH NOW: Aria's Playground: Mooresville girl with pediatric cancer receives surprise of a lifetime

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However the playground still had to be built to complete the surprise for Aria, meaning that her parents, Nichole and Adam Hipp, had an extra bit of secret keeping on Friday morning. Starting at about 9 a.m., all of the windows on one side of the house had to be curtained off and Aria had to be kept busy while volunteers from the Roc Solid Foundation, Gwaltney, and Smithfield constructed her new playground right outside.

“We had my mom sneaking upstairs to take pictures of the progress so that Aria wouldn’t see,” Nichole Hipp said.

“Roc Solid provided us with a box of activities, though, so we were able to keep her mind off of what was going on outside,” Adam Hipp added.

Many members of the companies that helped to donate the playset to the Hipp family were on hand to help construct the playset as well. Once they completed the build, all of them were given the opportunity to leave a message of hope for Aria somewhere on the playset.

“We just want Aria to have a safe place to play while she’s in treatment,” Adrienne Taylor, public relations manager for Gwaltney, said. “This is the fourth build that I’ve been on and it just opens your heart when they come out to see their new playset and they know they have a place to come out and play and not have to worry.”