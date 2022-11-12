A couple of new, prestigious flags will soon be flying in front of Coddle Creek Elementary.

In honor of Veterans Day, the school, in conjunction with Mount Mourne Cub Scout Pack 173, held a ceremony to teach students about the importance of veterans in the United States as well as present the school with two new flags that have both flown over important symbols of American democracy — an American flag that had flown over the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C. and a North Carolina flag that had flown over the State Capitol building in Raleigh.

“We’re replacing the flags here today because the ones you have here have become faded, worn and tattered,” John McClelland, leader of Pack 173, said to the students in attendance. “So we got these two unique flags to fly out in front of your school.”

McClelland went on to tell the students the many ways they could honor veterans throughout the year before giving the Coddle Creek Elementary choir the stage to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” in front of their classmates.

After the national anthem, members of Pack 173 demonstrated the proper technique for folding an American flag. To end the ceremony, Air Force First Sgt. Jim Kiger was invited to speak on his time in the service and what Veterans Day means.

“My family, since World War I, has fought to preserve the freedoms of this flag,” he said. “I’ve been retired for a while now, but if I was called tomorrow and asked to go back into the service, I would. That’s how much this uniform, this flag, and this country mean to me. That’s how much protecting you and your family means to me.”