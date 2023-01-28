WATCH NOW; MGSD celebrates the opening of new gyms at South, Park View

Cutting the ribbon on a new building or expansion is not something that happens that often. On Jan. 24, the Mooresville Graded School District celebrated not one, but two ribbon-cuttings at a pair of schools in the district to mark the opening of the new gymnasiums at South Elementary and Park View Elementary.

“We recognized how important this project was to our kids a long time ago,” Dr. Jason Gardener, superintendent of MGSD, said. “We stuck through it even with the pandemic and we’re so happy to have this day.”

The projects, which cost a total of around $19 million, provided both South and Park View with not only new gyms, but also expanded cafeteria areas as well as improvements to the schools’ kitchen areas.

“It’s amazing and a morale booster for the whole school,” Cheryl Dortch, assistant principal of South Elementary, said. “We’re going to be able to bring the whole school together in here.

“This also gives us the ability to be more effective as educators,” she continued. “Everything we’ve gone through the last couple of years is all worth it.”

The new gymnasiums, or “gymatoriums” as they were called, provide both schools with not only expanded space for gym class and other daily activities, but also a brand new stage area so that the space could also be utilized by the community.

“It’s just unbelievable to see how excited the kids are to go to P.E.,” Misha Roberts, principal of Park View, said. “This also gives us the opportunities to plan other kinds of events in our new gym. We’ve even had a concert in there already.”

The bulk of the improvements to the cafeteria areas came in the form of providing more space to be utilized for the dining area during meals. Prior to the new additions, both schools were using a portion of what is now dining space as their gym.

“One of the added benefits is that we don’t have to spread lunchtime out as long anymore,” Roberts said. “It gives us more instructional time overall. The kids also love to be able to get into the cafeteria, spread out a little bit, and sit with their friends.”