However, even with all of the fantastic light displays throughout the neighborhood, there is one that regularly attracts visitors from all over Mooresville, and even beyond, to not only drive by, but to stop and enjoy.

“It’s always really awesome to see people come out and enjoy the show,” Bill Nass said. “It’s a special thing to be a part of people’s holiday.”

For the last three years, Nass has turned his home, dubbed the “Lights at Chesapeake Pointe,” into one of Mooresville’s premier destinations for the Christmas season, providing those who visit with professional-grade light show, syncing more than 21,000 LED lights to holiday music and skits.

Like many who were housebound during the spring and summer of 2020 due to the pandemic, Nass was in search of a hobby, a way to pass the time while the world was in lockdown. He had already been doing research on a better quality of outdoor lights for Christmas after the lights he had previously purchased burned out after just a couple of seasons of use.

“I never had Christmas lights as a kid, but I always wanted them,” Nass said. “As I was doing the research to find better lights, I came across all the hobby guys who have shows like this and thought that I could do that, too.”

Each of the 21,000 lights that Nass strings up every year consists of its own microchip and processor, allowing Nass to not only control how each light synchronizes with the song, but it also allows him to select from any color on the spectrum to fit the needs.

To run the show, Nass has all of the lights and displays hooked up to a series of central computers, 15 to be exact, that execute all of the synchronization while also keeping the power usage lower than would be expected.

Currently, Nass has 10 songs programmed into the show, with a few more that are currently unused or being finished, along with a handful of skits to push the show over 30 minutes of total runtime from start to finish.

On occasion, Nass will walk out in front of his house to take in the show and experience the best part of the show he puts on.

“I’m always out there. I love to see people’s reactions — especially the kids,” Nass said. “It’s great to be able to provide some holiday spirit for people. It’s something for the family to do that’s free. I just really enjoy it.”

The work that Nass has done to put on a light show of that caliber has inspired others in Mooresville to follow suit and design a show of their own at their homes. It also has inspired his neighbors into committing to more and more elaborate displays of their own each year.

“I just enjoy seeing people come by to enjoy the show,” Nass said.

For information on the “Lights at Chesapeake Pointe,” visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ChesapeakeLights/.

The show is at 317 Cove Creek Loop and begins every day at 5:30 p.m.