A large gathering of family and friends greeted the members of the Mooresvills Naval Junior ROTC on Thursday morning for the unit’s annual Pass in Review.

The ceremony, which was presided over by the reviewing officer, Cmdr. Ian Lopez, featured more than 100 cadets performing drill demonstrations for the inspectors in attendance. Many of the cadets have had to come in at 5:30 a.m. to practice before school starts each day.

The unit also has completed more than 1,000 hours of school support and 2,000 of community support events in the past year, Capt. Charles M. Gibson said. The unit also competes in many events, including the drill team and the drone team, which won first place at an event in the spring.

“The cadets have worked very hard for today,” Gibson told the crowd.

The drill team performed a brief competition routine for Lopez during the ceremony. Lopez also handed out commendation ribbons to a dozen cadets at the end of ceremony to recognize their outstanding appearance in inspections before the drill routines.

“The transformation I have seen in these kids is incredible,” Lopez said. “I could tell just based on your uniforms that you guys all take pride in your unit.”