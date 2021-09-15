 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Mooresville NJROTC celebrates Pass in Review ceremony
WATCH NOW: Mooresville NJROTC celebrates Pass in Review ceremony

A large gathering of family and friends came together Wednesday morning to celebrate the annual Pass in Review for the members of the Mooresville Naval JROTC.

Presiding over the ceremony was retired Navy Cmdr. Griffith Jones, the Area 6 manager of the NJROTC, who called Mooresville High School one of his favorite stops on his review tour. He also urged the 114 members within the four platoons to thank their parents and loved ones for helping them throughout the NJROTC experience.

“The cadets do most of the work, but they couldn’t do it without you,” Jones said. “So thank you very much for that.”

Jones also mentioned that Wednesday was his first time conducting an in-person review since March 2020, prior to the pandemic. However, he mentioned that the members of the Mooresville NJROTC still carried out their community service duties through the pandemic, organizing blood drives and participating in many drill team competitions.

The Drill Team performed a brief competition routine for Jones during the ceremony. Currently, they are planning on attending nearly 10 drill meets in the next few weeks.

According to retired Capt. Charles M. Gibson, senior naval science instructor, the Mooresville NJROTC was able to recruit 50 freshmen into their ranks this year, something he commended considering the unit’s inability to recruit much, if at all, during last school year.

A handful of cadets received honors from Jones at the end of the ceremony for their appearance in the inspections prior to the beginning of the public Pass in Review ceremony.

