On Monday morning, many members of the Mooresville community gathered at the Charles Mack Citizen Center for the town’s annual Peace Walk and Celebration in honor to the memory of Dr. King.

“You aspire to move forward together,” keynote speaker Dr. Telika McCoy said. “Martin Luther King Jr. really encouraged a call for personal change, so the relevant question today is if you are willing to do something for the peace of our nation.

“Many people want a movement, but not many want to move.”

Following the peace walk, J. Leon Pridgen II, emcee, opened up the event. The actor, author, veteran and Mooresville resident led the proceedings after the initial welcome from Sunny Jordan, a member of Mooresville’s Community Relations Committee.

“What is in a name?,” Pridgen asked. “I am named after a southern Baptist minister … who was appointed to his church by Dr. Martin Luther King Sr. There is a weight to this name. It is important to understand what your name means.

“Be inspired by your name and inspire people as you move forward.”

After a brief break to serve those in attendance breakfast, while William Lee provided a musical background with his saxophone, Dr. Jason Gardner, superintendent of the Mooresville Graded School District, took the stage to introduce students from Mooresville Intermediate School. The group of students read portions of Dr. King’s famous “I Have A Dream” speech aloud.

Following that performance, the president of the NAACP-South Iredell Chapter, spoke about an upcoming documentary produced by the organization called “Black Mooresville: The Untold Story” that premieres in February.

McCoy capped off the ceremony with a passionate speech focused on continuing the march forward.

“Before we can all move forward together, we must commit personal action to do what is right,” she said. “Doing what is right is an act that is in accordance with justice and morality. In 2023, there must be movement towards what is right for all people.”

To close the ceremony, Lee once again got the spotlight to perform and played a rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” while the crowd sang along.