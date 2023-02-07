Instead, they wore orange. Why? It was Devin Kiser’s favorite color.

And as his mother, Allison, watched the dance team perform a routine with 28 boys from the student body, she was fighting back tears of joy. In just 10 days, the Wildcat community had come together to raise nearly $14,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

“This is just unbelievable,” Allison Kiser said. “I was so emotional watching everything that went on during that routine because I knew that Devin would have loved it.”

Devin, who grew up in a house full of dancers and loved dancing himself, tragically lost his six-year-long battle with leukemia in March 2022 at just 10 years old. His oldest sister, Tessa, is a freshman on the dance team that their mother founded and coaches.

The dance routine was the culmination of a month of work and fundraising by both the Lake Norman Dance Team and the 28 boys, spanning ninth to 12th grades, as a part of the new Mr. Wildcat competition. The boys who registered participated in many practices to get the routine down, but more importantly, they took the initiative to raise money for the cause.

“I even heard that one of the guys hosted an arm wrestling tournament in the cafeteria during lunch one day,” Kiser said. “You could challenge him for $1 and he raised over $30 doing that. It’s really neat to see the guys be creative with their fundraising.”

At the end, the participant that raised the most would be crowned as Mr. Wildcat. By way of raising $3,830, senior Keegan Bradley, who was front and center in the dance routine despite being in a walking boot, was awarded the title.

“It really meant a lot to see the school come together the way they did,” Tessa Kiser said.

“I’m just so proud of the dance team, the cheerleaders, and the guys that helped put this whole thing on,” Allison Kiser added. “I’m in awe. And to see everyone wearing orange … I just wish he was here to see this.”

Plans are already being made to continue the Mr. Wildcat competition next year and beyond.

“The spirit this school has as a community is just unmatched,” Kiser said. “I was blown away by the amount of support we got in just our first year.”

For more information on the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, visit https://www.lls.org/.