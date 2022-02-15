WATCH NOW: NASCAR Tech 'incredibly excited' to add welding program

Many potential employers, from Technique Chassis to Roush Yates Manufacturing, were on hand for the ribbon-cutting and already getting to know the students who will be completing the program over the next nine months.

“This is a great opportunity for us as a company,” Josh Watkins of Technique Chassis said. “This will make it easier for us to acquire competent, trained, and talented individuals in NASCAR.”

Technique Chassis is one of the companies to have been selected by NASCAR to build components for the “NEXT GEN” car that will see its first regular season action at the 2022 Daytona 500.

The program is not only setting out to train welders for the motorsports industry, however. One of the instructors for the new program, Martin Ngigi, has experience in many different fields, including most recently working on the SpaceX program.

“I want to give my experience to someone else,” Ngigi said. “I want to change another person’s life because this profession changed my life.”

Bergeron expects the class size to grow significantly from the 19 that will start the program initially. According to her, the program is planning to be able to teach three groups of 24 students simultaneously in the near future.

