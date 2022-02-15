WATCH NOW: NASCAR Tech 'incredibly excited' to add welding program

The sounds of pops and crackles will soon fill the halls of NASCAR Technical Institute as the newest addition to their long list of programs is set to begin instruction.
NASCAR Tech, in partnership with Lincoln Electric, an industry leader in welding equipment and education, officially launched its new Welding Technology Training program Monday with an inaugural class of 19 students.
“We’re incredibly excited to have this program,” Jennifer Bergeron, campus president of NASCAR Tech, said. “This program is in such high demand and we’ve been looking forward to it for some time.”
The new program is set to include 36 weeks of instruction in the various disciplines of welding to help students prepare for jobs in many different fields, from automotive fabrication and motorsports professions to things such as aerospace and construction manufacturing.
NASCAR Tech and Universal Technical Institute, alongside Lincoln Electric, repurposed an unused instruction area over the course of the last seven months, upfitting it with more than 50 welding booths, a virtual welding center, and top-of-the-line welding equipment throughout.
“Welders are the backbone of our economy and are vital to the development of the infrastructure we use every day,” Bergeron said. “We are encouraged by the strong interest in our new welding program from both prospective students and employers who are ready for graduates.”
Many potential employers, from Technique Chassis to Roush Yates Manufacturing, were on hand for the ribbon-cutting and already getting to know the students who will be completing the program over the next nine months.
“This is a great opportunity for us as a company,” Josh Watkins of Technique Chassis said. “This will make it easier for us to acquire competent, trained, and talented individuals in NASCAR.”
Technique Chassis is one of the companies to have been selected by NASCAR to build components for the “NEXT GEN” car that will see its first regular season action at the 2022 Daytona 500.
The program is not only setting out to train welders for the motorsports industry, however. One of the instructors for the new program, Martin Ngigi, has experience in many different fields, including most recently working on the SpaceX program.
“I want to give my experience to someone else,” Ngigi said. “I want to change another person’s life because this profession changed my life.”
Bergeron expects the class size to grow significantly from the 19 that will start the program initially. According to her, the program is planning to be able to teach three groups of 24 students simultaneously in the near future.