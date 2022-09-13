WATCH NOW: Pine Lake Prep holds ceremony in remembrance of 9/11

A large American flag hung suspended from the the extended ladder of Mooresville Fire Department’s Engine 5. Under it, hundreds of Pine Lake Prep students stood silently as the band played “The Star-Spangled Banner” followed by a moment of remembrance to honor those that died on Sept. 11, 2001 — a tragic event that predates the birth of any of the students who participated in the ceremony.

“It’s important for these students, who did not experience that day, to see their teachers talk about it and remember it,” Kristen Sutek, Pine Lake Prep’s community relations manager, said. “This event is a good conversation starter for them to talk to people who lived through it. It keeps it at the forefront of people’s minds.”

The ceremony, which has become a long-standing tradition at Pine Lake, also included performances by chorus and the school’s orchestra as well as an appearance by the Statesville High School Junior ROTC color guard.

“I’m proud of how the kids handled themselves with respect and dignity,” Sutek said. “Everything was a bit chaotic this morning because of a delay, but everyone adapted.”

As the featured part of the ceremony, senior Parashi Patel delivered an address to those at the event. Patel was the first choice to deliver the address by a number of her teachers in the Pine Lake Upper School.

“We’ve heard the stories (of 9/11) from our parents and our teachers,” she said. “It was a day in our history that no one will be able to forget. It is seared into the memories of all of those that survived that day.”

“(Parashi) did a great job up there,” Sutek said. “She was able to fight back the emotions she was feeling and deliver a strong statement.”

Following the conclusion of the ceremony held by the middle and upper schools, the first responders in attendance gave a quick parade to the students in the lower school, who greeted them with cheers and waving American Flags.

“This day is something that bonds us all,” Sutek said. “Even when we don’t seem like we are one community, we still have a shared history.”