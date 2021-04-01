WATCH NOW: Town of Mooresville breaks ground on Fire Station No. 6

After more than a year of delays brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mooresville Fire Department’s sixth station is ready to begin construction.

“As we continue to grow as a community, fire protection is very important,” Mooresville Fire Chief Curt Deaton said. “We’re filling in gaps where we have deficits in response and this Northside station will help with that.”

At a ceremonial groundbreaking Thursday morning, members of the Mooresville Board of Commissioners, along with Mayor Miles Atkins and Deaton, dug shovels into the dirt at the corner of NC 801 and Manufacturer’s Boulevard in the rapidly-growing Mooresville Business Park East.

The new station will primarily be funded by a grant awarded to the Town of Mooresville by the Local Government Commission back in December for an amount exceeding $46 million. That same grant is also what is helping to fund the construction of the new police headquarters, which also broke ground this week.