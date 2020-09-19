'We just want her safe and at home': The search for Selena Cawley continues

The Cawley family is made up of six children, including Selena. One of them, a 6-year-old girl, was the last person in the family to see Selena before she disappeared.

“Selena was interacting with her sisters, helping with chores around the house that day while I was working,” Brian Cawley, Selena’s father, said. “She and her youngest sister went out into the backyard with the dogs for a quick walk and about five minutes later, her sister came back in, but Selena didn’t.”

Both her mother and father indicate that there were no events either that day or in the preceding ones that would have led them to believe that she would run away. They did, however, say that she happened to be grounded from her phone that day and did not have it with her when she went out into the backyard.

“She frequented Snapchat and Instagram and … didn’t pick the best people to talk to on there,” Anne said.

“Which is why she was grounded from her phone,” Brian Cawley added.

According to the Cawleys, she also left the house with no money.

“She walked out with nothing,” Brain said.