‘We put the FUN in FUNdraiser!’ Gala raises $23,000 for Food for Days, FeedNC

Hope at the Lake held its second annual fundraising gala Oct. 14 at The Lakeside Ballroom at Trump National Golf Club Charlotte in Mooresville, which benefited both Food for Days and FeedNC to help them combat food insecurity in the Lake Norman area.

“It was an incredible evening,” said Forrest Wilson, president of the Hope at the Lake Foundation. The event was sold out with 200 guests in attendance, he noted.

During the gala, there was a live and silent auction with Larry Sprinkle serving as the guest auctioneer. The evening also included a meal, a wine pull, dancing and best costume contest.

“We had a very successful event. Everyone was super generous,” Wilson shared, noting that they would be able to make donations greater than $23,000 to both of the charities.

Karen Swan, executive director of the Food for Days backpack ministry, and Lara Ingram, executive director of FeedNC, were at the event and expressed their appreciation for the donation. Each was given the opportunity to share about their particular nonprofit during the evening.

Wilson noted that Swan showed a video of a cartoon story about a child who is shy and doesn’t feel good about themselves, and once they start receiving a backpack with food, they felt better.

Swan shared how much need there is and that with this donation, 100 students could be fed for a year.

“The Backpack Meals Ministry has 17 schools we are currently serving,” she said. “This school year the numbers are still rising. Support from Hope at the Lake will help us continue to ensure we don’t have to turn away any students.

“The Halloween Gala was a wonderful, fun event,” Swan said. “Food for Days is so thankful to have the ongoing support of the Hope at the Lake Foundation. All of their board members have been great to work with and have big hearts.”

Ingram provided a video with the group sharing about their new facility during the evening, said Wilson, and she likewise noted the increasing needs they are seeing at FeedNC, telling that the money raised would feed 100 families of four for two months.

“FeedNC is beyond thankful for the amazing event held by the Hope at the Lake Foundation and the financial support that was generated for our mission,” Ingram said. “We have growing need in our community with 50 new families applying for food support each week and growing numbers of students in our workforce development programs. We appreciate the partnership with the foundation to do more to help our neighbors and meet the growing need.”

This year’s event was a Halloween themed evening entitled, “Night of the Thirsty Dead.” The ballroom was decorated to match the theme with a 20-foot clown head, lights, table decorations and more.

It was “quite an atmosphere,” Wilson said.

In addition, all who attended were encouraged to wear a costume with a cash prize going to the winner for the best costume. That award went to Joey and Kara McDonald. Joey came in on stilts and was dressed as Jack Skellington, the skeletal zombie from the movie “Nightmare Before Christmas,” noted Frank Baldasare, a member of the foundation board.

There were “amazing costumes” at the gala, Wilson noted.

The Hope at the Lake Foundation has been here for 20 years helping lots of different charities, shared Wilson, and over the years has donated nearly $2 million to these local charities, completely volunteer.

“We have a special group called Circle of Hope, supporters who donate $500 per year,” Wilson said, and “through a grant application process, we make sure we help charities in a timely and meaningful way.”

Nine members, all volunteers, make up the foundation board. At this year’s event, Wilson said they added 31 new Circle of Hope members and are currently up to 86 community members.

“All had a wonderful time,” Wilson shared, and noted they plan to have a gala around the same time next year.

“As you can see, we put the FUN in FUNdraiser!!” said Baldasare.