Widening of Hwy 150 potentially delayed until at least 2022

Residents of Mooresville might have to wait a little longer for Highway 150 traffic relief, it seems.
First mentioned in the Iredell County Commissioners meeting by Chairman James Mallory, and confirmed by Senator Vickie Sawyer, the North Carolina Department of Transportation has submitted a proposal for a delay to the start of the widening of Hwy. 150 by at least two years, hoping to start the project in 2022 or 2023.
The proposal will be presented for the first time to the Charlotte Regional Transporation Planning Organization on September 3, but will not be voted on until the spring of 2021.
The proposed delay from NCDOT comes in light of a budget shortfall due in part to the lack of travel brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. First announced in April, NCDOT is expected a $300 million deficit for the 2019 fiscal year that they expected to continue into the 2020 fiscal year that started in July.
Senator Sawyer, however, cited the need for this change as mismanagement on the part of the DOT. According to her, the department has overspent by $750 million on projects in the last few years.
Originally, this project, which is expected to cost more than $269 million, was set to start this month, Sept. 2020. Multiple businesses have already been forced to move, leaving buildings vacant as the state prepared to widen the road.
Other Mooresville projects, such as the $49 million project to widen Williamson Road all the way from I-77 to Hwy 150, a roughly two mile stretch of road, are reportedly on NCDOT’s proposal to delay as well.
The Tribune is awaiting comment from the CRTPO and NCDOT as well as the town of Mooresville. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
