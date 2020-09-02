Widening of Hwy 150 potentially delayed until at least 2022

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Mooresville Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Residents of Mooresville might have to wait a little longer for Highway 150 traffic relief, it seems.

First mentioned in the Iredell County Commissioners meeting by Chairman James Mallory, and confirmed by Senator Vickie Sawyer, the North Carolina Department of Transportation has submitted a proposal for a delay to the start of the widening of Hwy. 150 by at least two years, hoping to start the project in 2022 or 2023.

The proposal will be presented for the first time to the Charlotte Regional Transporation Planning Organization on September 3, but will not be voted on until the spring of 2021.

The proposed delay from NCDOT comes in light of a budget shortfall due in part to the lack of travel brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. First announced in April, NCDOT is expected a $300 million deficit for the 2019 fiscal year that they expected to continue into the 2020 fiscal year that started in July.

Senator Sawyer, however, cited the need for this change as mismanagement on the part of the DOT. According to her, the department has overspent by $750 million on projects in the last few years.