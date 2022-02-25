Wildcats dominate Marvin Ridge, advance to Sweet 16

MOORESVILLE — All season long, Lake Norman has leaned on its hyper-aggressive full-court press to create a spark. On Thursday night, that spark created an explosion of Wildcat points that propelled them into the Sweet 16.
“The press has been our bread-and-butter all season,” Lake Norman head coach McKenzie Graham said. “We’ve been fine-tuning it at practice and watching film on it. It was really impressive out there tonight.”
The 8th-seeded Wildcats (23-3) used that pressure to blow past 9th-seeded Marvin Ridge, forcing 16 turnovers on their way to a 63-40 win over the Mavericks in the second round of the 4A state playoffs. The win advances Lake Norman girls basketball to the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
Lake Norman didn’t immediately apply the pressure, however. For the first six minutes of the game, the Wildcats sat back and watched to see what offensive plan Marvin Ridge had for them. That plan of attack was successful for the Mavericks, who led 9-7 late into the first.
“We knew we had (full-court press) in our back pocket in case we needed it,” Graham said. “We just knew we had the length and size advantage over them, so if we could pressure and trap them a little bit, we thought we could turn them over.”
Once the press was deployed, Marvin Ridge had very few answers. What was a two-point Maverick lead with just two minutes to play quickly became an 11-point Wildcat lead by quarter’s end. Lake Norman’s star guard Kirsten Lewis-Williams scored six of the Wildcats’ 15 points in the final 1:58, a stretch that also included threes from Madison Saunders and Leigh Marks.
In total, Lewis-Williams tallied 12 points in the opening quarter and added another six before the half to head to the locker room already having scored 18 points in the game. She finished the game with a game-high 23 points.
“(Kirsten) always knows what her role is and our expectations of her every game,” Graham said. “She really went out there tonight and played better than we could have asked for.”
Lewis-Williams was also a big part of the Wildcats’ defense continuing their suffocating press into the second half, also leading the team in steals with three.
For as successful as the Lake Norman defense was in the first half, it was even better in the second. After once again starting the half without using their pressure defense, the Wildcats decided to employ it much earlier in the third quarter to even greater effect.
Leading 40-30 with just under 5 minutes to play in the quarter, the ‘Cats began a 16-0 run that ate up nearly the entire remainder of the quarter and blew the game wide open.
The third quarter offense for Lake Norman was provided in large part thanks to Aly Wadkovsky, who after managing just five points in the first half, went off for 11 in the third quarter alone to finish the game with 16 points.
“She was frustrated in the first half,” Graham said. “But she was able to settle in and play her game in the second and she was very good for us.”
After building a 24-point lead by the end of the third, most of the Wildcat regulars got to spend the rest of the game on the bench resting for their next game on Saturday. That game was against just one of the three teams to defeat Lake Norman this season: Watauga.
The Pioneers, the top-seeded team in the 4A West bracket, came back to beat the Wildcats in overtime on Dec. 1 by a score of 49-46. In that game, Lake Norman led by eight points, 37-29, heading into the fourth quarter, but Lewis-Williams fouled out in the fourth quarter.
“We just fell apart,” Graham said. “We stopped executing and being smart. That was the difference. They wanted it more than we did that night. We’re excited to have a chance to go up there and get them back.”
Lake Norman make the trek up to Boone Saturday for the rematch with the Pioneers. Results weren't available in time for this edition.