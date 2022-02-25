Wildcats dominate Marvin Ridge, advance to Sweet 16

The third quarter offense for Lake Norman was provided in large part thanks to Aly Wadkovsky, who after managing just five points in the first half, went off for 11 in the third quarter alone to finish the game with 16 points.

“She was frustrated in the first half,” Graham said. “But she was able to settle in and play her game in the second and she was very good for us.”

After building a 24-point lead by the end of the third, most of the Wildcat regulars got to spend the rest of the game on the bench resting for their next game on Saturday. That game was against just one of the three teams to defeat Lake Norman this season: Watauga.

The Pioneers, the top-seeded team in the 4A West bracket, came back to beat the Wildcats in overtime on Dec. 1 by a score of 49-46. In that game, Lake Norman led by eight points, 37-29, heading into the fourth quarter, but Lewis-Williams fouled out in the fourth quarter.

“We just fell apart,” Graham said. “We stopped executing and being smart. That was the difference. They wanted it more than we did that night. We’re excited to have a chance to go up there and get them back.”

Lake Norman make the trek up to Boone Saturday for the rematch with the Pioneers. Results weren't available in time for this edition.

