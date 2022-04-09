Wildcats fall to top-ranked Hough

MOORESVILLE — For the Lake Norman lacrosse team, the 2022 season could best be described as a ‘trial by fire’. The Wildcats, a young team that boasts a roster made up of a majority of predominantly freshmen and sophomores, have played one of, if not the, tough schedules in North Carolina.

Wednesday night was just another in a long line of games against teams that are highly ranked in the state as Lake Norman played host to Hough.

The Huskies (7-4) showed why they are ranked as the No.1 team in the 4A West region, dispatching Lake Norman (9-7) 12-8 to gain the inside track towards the top seed in the state playoffs.

“(Hough) has the best player in the state. That was the difference tonight,” Lake Norman head coach James Brugger said. “We can’t afford to waste possessions and it just makes it a lot harder on our guys.”

That player. George Kalos, a UNC-Chapel Hill commit, was all over the field for the Huskies, scooping up 16 ground balls, dishing out two assists, and scoring a goal. But perhaps his biggest impact came at the middle of the field where he won 20 of 24 face-off attempts in the game.

A few of those face-off wins led directly to goals for Hough, including two just seven seconds apart in the first quarter that gave the Huskies a 2-1 lead.

“Not winning face-offs puts a lot of stress on the defense,” Brugger said. “I thought we handled it well, but it’s a lot of mental warfare. I thought they fought hard.”

After the Wildcats fell down 3-1 late in the first quarter, they showed that fight, coming back to tie the game at three midway through the second. However, the Huskies went on to score the next three goals to take a 6-3 lead into halftime.

Lake Norman would fight to stay in the game, trailing by just two or three goals for much of the second half, but the Hough defense proved to be tough for the Wildcats to crack as they struggled to find clean looks at the goal to cut further into the deficit.

“They have a lot of talent on the defensive end. They’re long and athletic,” Brugger said. “And we were only able to run seven guys on offense tonight, so they were going on tired legs.”

Leading scorers for the Wildcats in the game were Brandon DeBerardinis, Hayden Chicon, and Kier McKnight, each netting two goals. Quinn Haines, Davis Heslink also each scored a goal. Peter Geraffo assisted on a pair of goals and JJ Torpy registered 18 saves on the night.

The tired legs stem from the health issues that the Wildcats have been battling all season long. Many of their players are dealing with nagging injuries or ones that keep them out of participating entirely.

However, Brugger believes that the team is getting healthy for the stretch run.

“We only play one game per week for the rest of the year,” Brugger said. “That should really help us.”

With next week’s matchup against Marvin Ridge likely to be canceled, the Wildcats are due for nearly two entire weeks without a game. The next game currently on the schedule is a home game against Charlotte Country Day on April 22.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.