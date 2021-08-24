Wildcats self-impose COVID-19 protocols, hope to prevent second shut down

Instead of getting his team out to practice to prepare for their first game of the season, Lake Norman head coach Jonathan Oliphant was in his office making phone calls, notifying nearly every parent and player on the Wildcats’ varsity squad that the program was being shut down for the remainder of the week due to COVID-19 concerns.
“It was the worst week of my coaching career and it’s not even close,” he said. “I was on my phone for 12 hours dealing with nothing but this issue. It was awful and I don’t want anybody to have to go through what we had to.”
On Aug. 17, just three days before they were scheduled to start their season with a trip to West Iredell, Oliphant found out that three players had tested positive for coronavirus. After having two unrelated positive tests the week prior, the head coach thought it best to avoid the mandatory 10-day quarantine by sending all but 12 fully-vaccinated varsity players home for the week.
“We could not, without a shadow of a doubt, guarantee that we had it contained,” Oliphant said. “We felt it best to err on the side of caution and shut the program down. With us doing what we did, we did ensure that it couldn’t get any worse. We were just trying to prevent these kids from losing three games.”
With the junior varsity squad unaffected by the COVID-19 scare, they were enlisted to face the Warriors last Friday night. A total of just seven starters for the varsity team made the trip, but the young players filled in phenomenally, leading Lake Norman to a 37-0 win.
“I felt good with what we had and I didn’t want that one game to be the reason that my seniors don’t get into the playoffs. We saw what happened in the spring—we were one game away,” Oliphant said. “I couldn’t live with myself knowing that could be a possibility again. That’s why we decided to play.”
A majority of the varsity team, barring any setback, was expected to return to practice on Tuesday to prepare for the Wildcats’ home opener against North Iredell on Aug. 27. However, they will come back to a much different environment as the program enacts new measures to try to prevent a repeat of week one.
As precautionary measures, the Wildcats had already been splitting practices between the JV and varsity teams, but they will now close down both locker rooms for the remainder of the season. Players will be required to take their equipment home every night and bring it back to school in the morning to drop it off. The hope is that by minimizing the amount of players in the locker rooms at once, solely being there to drop off equipment in the morning, the risk of spread is reduced.
Oliphant was also granted a waiver that allows players in his program to find their own transportation to and from games in an attempt to lower the amount of players needing to ride on the team buses.
The teams will also not have a fully padded practice the rest of the season due to the locker room closure. The program will also utilize both locker rooms to allow players to dress for practice, only allowing 10 players on each side to get ready at once. Oliphant will also require that masks be worn in the locker rooms to further prevent mass quarantining.
However, he can’t require the players to wear masks during school hours. On July 27, Iredell-Statesville Schools made the decision to not mandate that masks be worn in schools, leaving the decision to the parents on whether their children would wear a mask. But those that choose not to mask are more subject to being quarantined than those that do.
Oliphant has talked to his players about the benefits of wearing a mask during school hours, but ultimately leaves the decision up to the individual.
“I’m not their parent. I can tell you what I’m going to do, I’ve had a mask on all day,” he said. “But I’ve said my piece, and at the end of the day, kids are going to choose to do what they want to do.
“We’re going to hope and pray that we don’t have any more issues, but at some point, it’s out of my hands. So we’re trying to take preventative measures that I can control. Once that bell rings at 3:30, I get to make decisions based on the football program...these are the things that we’re going to require and suggest, so if guys don’t want to abide by those, I’m not going to send them home, but they’re going to have to live with the consequences.”
Lake Norman wasn’t the only team in Iredell County to have their opening week’s game affected by COVID-19. Mooresville ultimately had to reschedule their matchup with Davie County due to an abundance of coronavirus cases on one of the teams.
Luckily for the Blue Devils, they shared a bye week with the War Eagles, so the game was able to be rescheduled for Sept. 10. When reached for comment about their current status, the Mooresville football program did not immediately respond.
The Blue Devils are set to play Hough at Joe Popp Stadium on Friday night.