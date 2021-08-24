Wildcats self-impose COVID-19 protocols, hope to prevent second shut down

“I felt good with what we had and I didn’t want that one game to be the reason that my seniors don’t get into the playoffs. We saw what happened in the spring—we were one game away,” Oliphant said. “I couldn’t live with myself knowing that could be a possibility again. That’s why we decided to play.”

A majority of the varsity team, barring any setback, was expected to return to practice on Tuesday to prepare for the Wildcats’ home opener against North Iredell on Aug. 27. However, they will come back to a much different environment as the program enacts new measures to try to prevent a repeat of week one.

As precautionary measures, the Wildcats had already been splitting practices between the JV and varsity teams, but they will now close down both locker rooms for the remainder of the season. Players will be required to take their equipment home every night and bring it back to school in the morning to drop it off. The hope is that by minimizing the amount of players in the locker rooms at once, solely being there to drop off equipment in the morning, the risk of spread is reduced.

Oliphant was also granted a waiver that allows players in his program to find their own transportation to and from games in an attempt to lower the amount of players needing to ride on the team buses.