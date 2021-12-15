Wildcats sweep Kannapolis to start conference play

MOORESVILLE — The Wildcats have developed an identity.
In nearly every game in the first seven games of the season, Lake Norman has come out of the gates slow in the first quarter or two only to blow teams away in the third quarter to pull away to a comfortable win.
That identity was put to the test again on Tuesday night. Coming out of halftime, A.L. Brown was able to tie the game at 33 with an 8-2 run in the first 1:50 of the third quarter. How did the Wildcats respond? By going on a 30-8 run over the next 8:06.
Lake Norman (7-0, 1-0 GM4) used their stellar second half defense to pull away from the Wonders (1-8, 0-1 GM4) and improve upon their best start to a season since 2013.
“I don’t know why we’re that way. I wish I had the answer,” Lake Norman head coach Grant Hodges said. “We made some good adjustments against their zone in the second half and we were able to get going.”
The offense that the Wildcats were able to generate in the third quarter came predominantly from forcing turnovers. After A.L. Brown came back to tie the game, the Wildcats were able to put the clamps on the Wonders offense.
“It was a complete defensive effort,” Hodges said. “We weren’t as wide as we needed to be on the wings in the first half. We made that adjustment at halftime and the guys bought in. We looked real good after that.”
The Wonders were able to cut the Lake Norman lead down to seven with just under three minutes to play in the third, but didn’t score again in the quarter, allowing the Wildcats to push out to a 14-point lead, 54-40, lead by quarter’s end.
The advantage that Lake Norman was able to exploit over A.L. Brown on the defensive end stemmed from their length and size. The Wonders struggled to find passing lanes and passes were often tipped and intercepted by Wildcats rather than finding their intended target.
The Wildcats’ freshman phenom Tre McKinnon and athletic big men Davis Wagner and Henderson Williams created matchup nightmares for the visiting team. McKinnon was even able to get the crowd whipped into a frenzy with a two-handed dunk on a fast break.
“(Tre) is as athletic as anyone that has come through this program in a long time,” Hodges said. “He struggled early in the game, but we took him out and talked with him and he bounced back huge in the third and fourth quarter.”
McKinnon finished with 10 points, eight rebounds, and four assists.
Leading the way for the Wildcats was Cole Callaway with 24 points. The junior sharpshooter knocked down four three-pointers, a new season-high, including a pair of threes in the second quarter to pull the Lake Norman offense out of stagnation.
“We were really struggling when he hit those shots,” Hodges said. “His range is unbelievable.”
Tuesday’s win was Callaway’s fourth consecutive game of scoring at least 22 points. Wagner recorded his fourth double-double of the season, tossing in 16 points and grabbing a team-high 11 rebounds.
While the Wildcat boy’s team let the Wonders hang around until well into the third quarter, the Lady Wildcats were able to put their game out of reach in mere minutes.
After going on an 11-0 run within two minutes of the opening tip, the Lady Wildcats (4-2, 1-0 GM4) sprinted out to a 26-point lead by the end of the first quarter on their way to a 61-19 beatdown of A.L. Brown (2-7, 0-1 GM4).
“It’s good to have these kinds of games. It lets us get our entire bench some playing time,” Lake Norman head coach McKenzie Graham said. “But it is a bit unfortunate because we would like to get our starters a bit more time on the floor, but we’re not here to embarrass the other team.”
After jumping out to that huge first quarter lead, many of the Wildcat regulars only saw the floor for a few more of the remaining 24 minutes of play. Despite that, Kirstin Lewis-Williams was still able to generate a game-high 19 points. Nine of the 12 Wildcats that played on Tuesday night were able to leave their mark in the scoring column.
It was the Wildcats’ suffocating defense that allowed them to take such a huge lead in the first quarter. The Wonders were only able to get up a handful of shot attempts in the first eight minutes, many of their possessions ending in a turnover.
Over the course of the entire game, Lake Norman forced over 35 turnovers and allowed A.L Brown to make just five field goals.
“That’s just how we play,” Graham said. “We like to play man press and get after it. It really gets our tempo going.”
Both Wildcat teams will hit the hardwood next on Friday when they travel to West Cabarrus to take on the Wolverines for the first time in program history.