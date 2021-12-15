Wildcats sweep Kannapolis to start conference play

MOORESVILLE — The Wildcats have developed an identity.

In nearly every game in the first seven games of the season, Lake Norman has come out of the gates slow in the first quarter or two only to blow teams away in the third quarter to pull away to a comfortable win.

That identity was put to the test again on Tuesday night. Coming out of halftime, A.L. Brown was able to tie the game at 33 with an 8-2 run in the first 1:50 of the third quarter. How did the Wildcats respond? By going on a 30-8 run over the next 8:06.

Lake Norman (7-0, 1-0 GM4) used their stellar second half defense to pull away from the Wonders (1-8, 0-1 GM4) and improve upon their best start to a season since 2013.

“I don’t know why we’re that way. I wish I had the answer,” Lake Norman head coach Grant Hodges said. “We made some good adjustments against their zone in the second half and we were able to get going.”

The offense that the Wildcats were able to generate in the third quarter came predominantly from forcing turnovers. After A.L. Brown came back to tie the game, the Wildcats were able to put the clamps on the Wonders offense.