Wildcats, Vikings both find new opponents on short notice

At this point, it feels like it might be better for teams to just spin a wheel to learn their weekly opponent.
For the second consecutive week, Lake Norman (2-0) learned on Thursday morning that their opponent for the week would be unable to play them due to concerns with COVID-19. Last week, it was North Iredell. This week’s cancellation is Statesville.
South Iredell (1-1) also got their first taste of scrambling to find an opponent this week when they tweeted on Wednesday afternoon saying that they were searching for an opponent. By noon on Thursday, they had found one in High Point Christian Academy (0-1).
The Vikings were originally scheduled to face West Iredell, but the Warriors had to bow out due to their own concerns with coronavirus.
As for the ‘Cats, they were able to, once again, find an opponent on short notice in Davie County. Announced via Twitter around 1 p.m. on Thursday, Lake Norman had agreed to travel to Mocksville Friday to take on the War Eagles (1-0) roughly 90 minutes after learning that they would not be playing the Greyhounds.
The War Eagles’ original opponent, North Davidson, also informed them of their inability to play due to COVID-19 concerns on Thursday morning.
The two schools have not met on the gridiron since 2003 and the War Eagles hold a 2-0 series lead over Lake Norman with both of the games being extremely lopsided. In fact, Lake Norman has never even scored on Davie County. The Wildcats were outscored 113-0 in their two meetings, both of which occurred in Lake Norman’s first two years as a program.
South Iredell and High Point Christian have never met in football.
This will also be Davie County’s second late-week schedule change this season. They were originally scheduled to open their season against Mooresville on Aug. 20, but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns and rescheduled for Sept. 10.
Statesville’s junior varsity squad will still make the trip to Lake Norman for their game as scheduled. According to Greyhounds’ head coach Randall Gusler, the small size of the program allows the two teams to separate enough during practice that one is not affected by the other in terms of quarantine rules.