Wildcats win first road playoff game, prep for 2nd round

Over the final month of the regular season, Lake Norman head coach Jonathan Oliphant repeatedly preached consistency and execution to his offense. Having scored just 40 points in their final four regular season games meant that criticism was certainly warranted.
As heavy underdogs in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A West Playoffs the 22-seeded Wildcats responded in a way many outside the locker room wouldn’t have seen coming: going on the road to defeat the 11-seeded Northern Guilford Nighthawks 28-21.
“We told the kids all week that it’s fun being the underdog—you don’t have any pressure, there’s no expectations,” Oliphant said. “You have nothing to lose.”
The Lake Norman offense, a unit that hadn’t scored more than 25 points in a single game since mid-September, was able to pull off the shocking upset due to their offense and the problems it causes for opposing defenses.
“We got them a little confused,” Oliphant said. “You could tell by their body language and some of the stuff they were trying to do to counter us.
“But ultimately our kids just executed a lot better than they have been. We were blocking the right people and making the right reads,” he continued. “We didn’t have to throw the ball a single time.”
Last Friday made up for a lot of the struggles the Wildcat offense had in the stretch run of the season when they averaged just 10 points per game over the final month of the season, getting shut out twice along the way.
Mistakes in the red zone and a myriad of miscues kept Lake Norman out of the end zone more than they would have liked over their final four games.
But against a confused Northern Guilford defense, they were able to rush for more than 300 yards.
“We ran three different formations and eight different plays,” Oliphant said. “That was it. I think it says a lot about how comfortable our guys were and how they were executing.”
That strong execution led to the first road playoff victory for the Wildcats in program history. They were 0-for in their first seven attempts.
“Any time you can get a road playoff win, it’s big,” Oliphant said. “But to do it on a two-hour trip to Greensboro against a 9-1 team that could have easily gone undefeated, that’s huge.”
For their reward, the Wildcats were given something even more unexpected: a home playoff game.
Thanks to an upset in the game opposite them in their bracket, Lake Norman will host 25-seeded Cuthbertson (5-6) in the second round.
“I’d be lying to you if I thought we would have a home playoff game,” Oliphant said. “I didn’t even know who was on the other side of the bracket. Finding out we were hosting was just a cherry on top.”
The Cavaliers pulled an upset of their own, thoroughly beating 6-seed Watauga 42-31, in the first round. They hail from a strong conference in Union County made up of strong teams such as Weddington, Porter Ridge and Marvin Ridge, all teams who also won their first round playoff games.
“They’re the best 5-6 team that I’ve ever seen,” Oliphant said. “All of the teams that they lost to are still playing.”
Cuthbertson did not have the same struggles on the offensive end that plagued the Wildcats through the regular season. The Cavs averaged just over 27 points per game against their brutal schedule while giving up 26.2 points per game.
“They’re a lot like us. They really like the trickery,” Oliphant said. “It’s kind of fun to see somebody else believes in that stuff too.
“Watching film on them, you can see that they’re athletic and physical, so this should be an exciting game.”
Both the Wildcats and Cavaliers showed last week that a team without anything to lose can be a dangerous thing to face come playoff time. Now, the two underdogs face off to see who moves on to the 4A West Region Quarterfinals.
Kickoff at Lake Norman High School is set for 7 p.m.