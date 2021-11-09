Wildcats win first road playoff game, prep for 2nd round

Over the final month of the regular season, Lake Norman head coach Jonathan Oliphant repeatedly preached consistency and execution to his offense. Having scored just 40 points in their final four regular season games meant that criticism was certainly warranted.

As heavy underdogs in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A West Playoffs the 22-seeded Wildcats responded in a way many outside the locker room wouldn’t have seen coming: going on the road to defeat the 11-seeded Northern Guilford Nighthawks 28-21.

“We told the kids all week that it’s fun being the underdog—you don’t have any pressure, there’s no expectations,” Oliphant said. “You have nothing to lose.”

The Lake Norman offense, a unit that hadn’t scored more than 25 points in a single game since mid-September, was able to pull off the shocking upset due to their offense and the problems it causes for opposing defenses.

“We got them a little confused,” Oliphant said. “You could tell by their body language and some of the stuff they were trying to do to counter us.

“But ultimately our kids just executed a lot better than they have been. We were blocking the right people and making the right reads,” he continued. “We didn’t have to throw the ball a single time.”