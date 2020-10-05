Woodland Heights staff 'excited' to welcome all K-5 students back to school

Students will still be required to wear masks at all times, with mandatory mask breaks throughout the day, as well as being required to sit and walk at a safe distance from others.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The kids have been wonderful (at following the rules),” Spenner said. “Some of the teachers were more tentative in the beginning, but once the kids got here and the staff saw how wonderful they were doing (with the rules), everyone felt better.”

Moving to “Plan A” also means that students get to return to their enhancement schedule, classes like music, art, PE, etc., for the first time this school year. The art classroom has installed screens in the middle of the tables so that students can still sit across from one another and the music classroom has well spaced seats for all the students as well as trips outside to be able to sing, an activity that currently cannot be done indoors.

Lunch is either taken back to the classroom or taken outside so that students can have space to eat safely while PE classes are conducted in both the gym and the cafeteria to allow for more space.

The library has also been able to teach kids how to use an electronic check out system so that they librarian is able to go and retrieve the book without having the child touch it.