This handsome 2 year old is Luka (A279041) and what a smile! Luka has now been here for 41 days and he is ready for his forever home. He walks great on a leash, knows sit and weighs 56 pounds! He really did great in the Open House crowd here at the shelter and was such the social butterfly! As always, we recommend meet and greets with other dogs in the home prior to adoption. His adoption fee is waived!