Nolan: Born 8/27/22 to Navy Rae and 1 out of a litter of 11 boys, Nolan is your typical puppy... View on PetFinder
Nolan
For the better part of the last 25 years, an extension of Timber Road has been talked about by the many members of the Mooresville Board of Co…
Mystified Outer Banks tourists witnessed a bizarre act of nature Friday, Oct. 14, as fish began flinging themselves onto the beach at Ocracoke Island. Multiple videos shared on social media show the ocean appeared to boil with fish as they tumbled over each other in the surf. The so-called “bluefish blitz” concluded with thousands of dying fish piled on the sand, flopping up and down as ...
A 27-year-old Mooresville man died in a crash Thursday on Timber Road near the intersection of Shearers Road.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 2-5. For more information regarding specific plots of …
Editor’s note: The Record & Landmark reached out to the candidates for the Iredell County Board of Commissioners seats with a series of qu…
Since taking over the position of library director in 2016, one project has remained a the top of the list of things that Marian Lytle wanted …
The Boos & Brews Street Festival to benefit Mooresville’s HealthReach Community Clinic is returning for its second year, and the community…
Iredell County experienced explosive growth between 2010 and 2020, gaining over 27,000 residents. This trend is projected to accelerate over t…
Woman shot, killed when downstairs neighbor fires a gun into his ceiling, NC authorities say. 20-year-old charged with murder.
A shooting in an apartment building left one woman dead. The man who fired the gun was in a domestic dispute downstairs from the victim, investigators say.
Trinity Baptist Church in Mooresville is welcoming the Rev. Robert Letto this week to its ministerial staff. He will serve as Trinity’s first …