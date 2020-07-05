Broach, Willia Tyson

July 24, 1929 - April 3, 2020 Willia Tyson Broach, 90, of Mooresville, went peacefully to be with her Lord the morning of Friday, April 3, 2020. Born in Anson County, July 24, 1929, Willia was the daughter of the late William Dixon Tyson and Veda Haire Tyson. After graduating from Anson County High School in 1948, she attended Shelby Nursing College, trained at Duke University and graduated from the University of Alabama at Birmingham with a focus on anesthesiology. She spent 38 years as a CRNA at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center. Willia was a member of First Baptist Church of Mooresville for more than 60 years and was a proud member of the XYZ choir. She loved reading, continued learning, talking to her friends and gardening. After retirement, she actually dabbled in running a greenhouse for a few years and enjoyed every minute of it. She also loved spending time with family and friends at her and her husband's place in Harker's Island. After a day of fishing, she would help fry up the fresh catch for dinner. It was a life full of love and laughter. In addition to her parents and multiple siblings, Willia was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of 58 years, Edward Oliver Broach. Throughout her battle with cancer, the light for her was knowing she would be reunited with him again after spending nearly a year apart (much too long, in her opinion). She is survived by nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, many of whom were as close as children to her; a stepson, Randy Broach and wife; and lifelong best friends. All loved her greatly and already miss her dearly. We cling to her favorite scripture, Psalm 139, during this time of celebration for her and great loss for us. We will see you again, Aunt Willia. The family will receive friends Friday, July 10, from 2:30 to 3 p.m., with a service following at 3 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Jerry Cloninger officiating. Burial of cremated remains of Mr. and Mrs. Broach will be held at a later date at the Salisbury National Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to First Baptist Church of Mooresville Building Fund, 150 S Church St., Mooresville, NC 28115 or to the Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville www.cavin-cook.com
