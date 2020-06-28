Browder, Virginia Enis
Browder, Virginia Enis

January 7, 1930 - June 23, 2020 Virginia Enis Browder, 90, of Mooresville, formerly of Erie, Pa., passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence A. Browder. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Mooresville is serving the family.

