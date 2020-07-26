Brown, Sgt. 1st Class (Ret.) Donald Wydell
Brown, Sgt. 1st Class (Ret.) Donald Wydell

Sgt. 1st Class (Ret.) Donald Wydell Brown July 28, 1930 - July 24, 2020 Sgt. 1st Class (Ret) Donald Wydell Brown, 89, of Mooresville, passed Friday, July 24, 2020, at his home. He was born July 28, 1930, in Mooresville, to the late William Henry Brown and Lily Mae Poston Brown. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Pethel Brown; son, William Brown; daughter, Charlotte Brown Davis; and siblings, Frank Brown, Jim Brown, Bill Brown, Elsie Owens, Ollie Stewart and Catherine Brown. He was a hero to many, always joking and loved to make people laugh. He was a very dependable friend. Donald loved his family most of all. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army with two tours in Vietnam. He is survived by his children, Donald Brown Jr. (Chrystal), Lesia Combs, Ricky Brown (Chrisanna), and Stephen Brown; grandchildren, Jeremy Brown (Karla), Nicole Ward (Jason), Adrienne Clark, Perry Bumgardner II (Jennifer), Christopher Bumgardner (Amanda), Ricky Brown II and Tabitha Brown; and 9 great-grandchildren. Visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, July 27, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 28, at 1 p.m., in the Chapel of Cavin-Cook Funeral Home with Arlene Hayes and Adrienne Clark officiating. Burial in Glenwood Memorial Park will follow the service. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville www.cavin-cook. com

