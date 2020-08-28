 Skip to main content
Byrd, Faye Ruth
Byrd, Faye Ruth

  Updated
Byrd, Faye Ruth

July 8, 1923 - August 17, 2020

Mrs. Faye Ruth Byrd, 97, of Salisbury, peacefully passed away at her home Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, after a brief illness. Born July 8, 1923, Faye Ruth was the daughter of the late W. Lawrence Nesbit and Bonnie Davidson Nesbit. She was a member of Central United Methodist Church in Mooresville for over 70 years and remained active there until she became ill. Faye Ruth spent her career in retail as a sales clerk. She was a charter member of the Order of the Eastern Star. In her spare time, she enjoyed knitting and cross-stitching and was very passionate about her craft. Those left to cherish her memory are son, Chuck Byrd and wife, Sue, of Mooresville. A private interment for Faye Ruth will be held at a later date, at the Columbarium at Central United Methodist Church in Mooresville for family and close friends. The family requests you kindly remember Faye Ruth with a memorial, in her honor, to Trellis Hospice and Supportive Care of Rowan, 301 S Main St., Suite 105, Salisbury, NC 28144. LINN-HONEYCUTT FUNERAL HOME www.linn-honeycutt.com

