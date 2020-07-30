Cannon, Payton Alizabeth

July 3, 1999 - July 29, 2020
Payton Alizabeth Cannon, 21, of Mooresville, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
Payton was born July 3, 1999, to David Cannon and Shonnette Sermons Cannon.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother, Cade Cannon; maternal grandmother, Sharon Livingston; paternal grandmother, Bobbye Cannon; aunt, Piper Wilson; and cousins, Chastin Sermons, Josh Sermons and Jeremiah Wilson. Payton was greatly loved by her many friends and family.
The family will receive friends Saturday, Aug. 1, from 3 to 6 p.m., and a funeral service the following day, Sunday, Aug. 2, at 1 p.m., both to be held at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. The interment will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Ball, La.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.