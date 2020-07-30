You have permission to edit this article.
Cannon, Payton Alizabeth
Cannon, Payton Alizabeth

Cannon, Payton Alizabeth

July 3, 1999 - July 29, 2020

Payton Alizabeth Cannon, 21, of Mooresville, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Payton was born July 3, 1999, to David Cannon and Shonnette Sermons Cannon.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother, Cade Cannon; maternal grandmother, Sharon Livingston; paternal grandmother, Bobbye Cannon; aunt, Piper Wilson; and cousins, Chastin Sermons, Josh Sermons and Jeremiah Wilson. Payton was greatly loved by her many friends and family.

The family will receive friends Saturday, Aug. 1, from 3 to 6 p.m., and a funeral service the following day, Sunday, Aug. 2, at 1 p.m., both to be held at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. The interment will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Ball, La.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com

