Cannon, Payton Alizabeth

July 3, 1999 - July 29, 2020 Payton Alizabeth Cannon, 21, of Mooresville, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Payton was born July 3, 1999, to David Cannon and Shonnette Sermons Cannon. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother, Cade Cannon; maternal grandmother, Sharon Livingston; paternal grandmother, Bobbye Cannon; aunt, Piper Wilson; and cousins, Chastin Sermons, Josh Sermons and Jeremiah Wilson. Payton was greatly loved by her many friends and family. The family received friends Saturday, Aug. 1, from 3 to 6 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held today (Sunday, Aug. 2), at 1 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. The interment will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Ball, La. In lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Payton's Promise, www.paytonpromise.com. For those who are unable to attend the service, you may go to the following link for the live stream, www.youtube.com/channel/UC864hAs96dTRLVVL1la0Qlw/videos?view=2&flow=list. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville www.cavin-cook.com
