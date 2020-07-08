Carpenter, Delaney "Scott"

July 4, 2020 Delaney "Scott" Carpenter, 49, of Troutman, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at his residence, after a battle with cancer. He was born and attended school in Charlotte. Scott worked as agent-support at Travel Leaders. He loved playing golf and spending time with Robin on the lake. He was the most kindhearted person who always put his family first. Scott is the son of Ted Carpenter and the late Becky Carpenter. In addition to his father, he is survived by his children, Cassie Carpenter and Caden Carpenter; his companion, Robin Wenzel Blaney; siblings, Jeff Carpenter (Terri) and Christy Bjornson (Doug); and nieces and nephews, Matthew Carpenter, Stephanie Toro (Cesar), Jordan Bjornson (Teri), Seth Bjornson and Logan Bjornson. A visitation will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, July 9, at the Heritage House of Cavin-Cook Funeral Home with a celebration of life service to follow at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Levine Cancer Institute, 1021 Morehead Medical Dr., Charlotte, NC 28204. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville www.cavin-cook.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.