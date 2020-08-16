Craven Jr., Edward Gayheart

October 20, 1948 - August 7, 2020 Mr. Edward Gayheart Craven Jr., passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at his home in Sherrills Ford. Ed was born Oct. 20, 1948, in Siler City, to the late Edward G. Craven and Eleanor Simpson Craven. He grew up in Greensboro and Burlington. Ed later enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and went on to serve on the Charlotte Police Department. In his new life, Ed was a salesman for Wher-rena Marina in Cornelius. He attended Rehobeth United Methodist Church in Sherrills Ford. Ed is survived by his wife, Deborah Smith Craven; sons, Josh Craven, of Wilmington and Matthew Craven, of Franklinton; grandchildren, Adri, Kate and Asher Craven; brothers, Gary C. Craven, of Sherrills Ford and Alan Martin, of Newton; sister, Judy Craven Mchowell; and a number of extended family members. A service of remembrance will be held at a later date. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.